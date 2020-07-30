(G) I-DLE Releasing MV Comeback Trailer ‘DUMDI DUMDi’

A few days before the comeback date, (G) I-DLE returned with the release of a teaser for the new single.

Right on Friday (31/07), the girl group uploaded a teaser video showing footage from the MV ‘DUMDi DUMDi’ which will be the main song on their comeback this summer.

The 17-second video highlights a number of scenes that reinforce the concept of a comeback and culminate in the appearance of a mysterious girl dressed like a cowgirl in a large red suitcase that attracts attention.

(G) I-DLE is scheduled to release their full single and comeback music video on August 3, 2020 at 18:00 KST.

