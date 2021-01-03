(G) I-DLE Releases Enigmatic Teasers For I Burn, Their Comeback

The girls of (G) I-DLE showed their inner fire in the middle of winter with the photo previews for the album ‘I Burn’.

Cube Entertainment released a group photo and 6 individual teasers for (G) I-DLE with the HAN concept for ‘I Burn,’ the fourth mini album by the girl band Soyeon led.

A few days ago, the girls of (G) I-DLE made their return to the stage official with a new production inspired by the power of winter, but with a name that contrasts with the coldest season of the year.

The 5 singers and rappers will present ‘ I Burn ‘, the K-pop band’s fourth mini album . According to Soyeon , the promo song will have a lot of punch, the rhythms, style, choreography, and looks will enchant Neverland.

Through the social networks of (G) I-DLE , published 7 photos conceptual teasers to ‘ I Burn’ , the idols seemed long clothes in diaphanous fabrics and busy. We tell you all the details of the girl group’s comeback below.

(G) I-DLE SHOWS ITS MOST MYSTERIOUS SIDE FOR ‘I BURN’

In the concept photos with HAN’s name , Shuhua was shown sitting in a light long-sleeved dress and bold makeup. Yuqi wore a white outfit combined with a headband and accessories.

Soyeon gave the camera a defiant look and covered her face with a piece of tulle, Soojin demonstrated her modeling skills by posing elegantly for teasers. Minnie wore a white eyeliner make up and a classy look. Miyeon opted for a sweet style, but at the same time flashy.

(G) I-DLE’s group photo for ‘ I Burn ‘ showed the performers on a set filled with white fabrics, matching candles, lights and paintings, giving it the appearance of an abandoned or newly inhabited house.

(G) I-DLE will release the album ‘I Burn ‘ on January 11, they will release the official MV of their promotional song and the rest of the songs will be available on different musical platforms.

