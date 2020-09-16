(G) I-DLE Prepares to Surprise Fans

CUBE’s girl group (G) I-DLE recently released a teaser along with a mysterious date.

After entertaining fans with the release of their new single “DUMDi DUMDi” this summer, (G) I-DLE caused question marks among fans with a mysterious teaser that made curious.

In the released teaaser photo, we can see the silhouette of a girl with a guitar looking at the city from behind the window.

Besides, girl groups also wrote “Coming Soon” and September 23, 2020 at 12 noon KST.

What do you think the (G) I-DLE will present seven days from now?



