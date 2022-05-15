G Flip “definitely” sees children in their future against the background of the novel by Crisshell Stous: “We are very open”

Waiting for the future? After Chrischel Stauss and Jason Oppenheim disagreed over the desire to expand their family, it seems that her new partner,G Flip, agrees.

“I definitely see kids in my future,” the 27—year-old Australian native said during an appearance on Friday, May 13, on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. “Right now, Crischell and I know what stage of our lives we are at. And we are very transparent about this.”

They continued: “I love children. I worked as a music teacher for many years before I became a session drummer and then became a solo artist. So I thought: “I’ve always loved children and, yes, definitely one day it will happen in the future.”

“Lately I’ve been spending a lot of time with someone who is very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non—binary, so they’re called they/their [pronouns],” the Kentucky native told host Tan France in a special that aired on Netflix earlier this month. “And they are extremely talented musicians.”

Stause and the drummer collaborated on G Flip’s “Get Me Outta Here” music video, which debuted earlier this week, with several scenes of a passionate kiss.

“As I said in the series, you have no choice when you enter someone’s life,” the Netflix personality defended her budding romance via Instagram on Tuesday, May 10. the relationship is aligned [relative to] the same things, it’s not. And that’s fine.”

She added: “In this current situation with G, yes, I wish we were at the same stage of our lives and wanted the same things, but that doesn’t diminish the deep connection we’ve established. …For me, it’s about a person. It’s about their heart. I am attracted to male energy, and I don’t care what my physical form is.”

Staus and the “Gay 4 Me” performer actually met long before they shot their music video.

“We met last year at Halloween,” G Flip recalled during his appearance on Friday’s podcast. “We were both with our former partners… And then we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started chatting and all that. We just found a lot in common, although people might think that we are from different parts of the world. Sometimes we are so similar.”

They continued: “I am very lucky to have her in my life. We both feel that we will be in each other’s lives forever. We have, like, a very strong bond that you don’t meet every day.”