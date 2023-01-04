After the recent news that all the members of BigBang are leaving YG Entertainment, except G-Dragon, fans are wondering what will happen to the members.

Fortunately for us, they have promised to stick together as a group, and individual projects are also taking shape.

On January 1, G-Dragon released a video on his Youtube channel in which he talks about his future plans for 2023. The video begins with G-Dragon greeting his fans, adding that if 2022 was a quiet year for him, then he spent most of the year “recharging.”

As for his plans for 2023, he explained: “I plan to meet you at various events. I’m also preparing an album. I will definitely bring you good news in the new year. »

G-Dragon ended the video by wishing the fans all the best: “Everyone did a good job last year, you did a really good job. I wish you good health in 2023, and may the new year bring you more luck. Let’s take off again in the new year.”

Meanwhile, the upcoming album G-Dragon will be his first solo work after the release of the self-titled EP “Kwon Ji Yong” (his birth name) in 2017.

Are you impatient?