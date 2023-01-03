K-pop soloist and Big Bang member G-Dragon has shed light on his plans for 2023, revealing that he is currently working on a new album.

On January 1, the 34-year-old singer and rapper released a surprise video in which he discusses his plans for 2023, including the upcoming album. The new clip began with G-Dragon greeting his fans, adding that although 2022 was a quiet year for him, he spent most of the year on “recharge.”

“I plan to meet you guys at various events,” he said of his plans for 2023. “I’m also preparing an album. I will definitely tell you good news in the new year.”

Later, G-Dragon traditionally bowed to the camera and finished the video, wishing the fans all the best in the new year. “Good job last year, you did a really good job. I wish you good health in 2023, and may the new year bring you more luck. Let’s take off again in the new year,” the musician said.

G-Dragon’s upcoming album will be his first solo work since the release of his self-titled EP “Kwon Ji Yong” (his birth name) in 2017, led by the single “Untitled, 2014”. The veteran musician’s latest release was Big Bang’s single “Still Life” in 2022, which was their first release in more than four years.

Last week, YG Entertainment reported that Big Bang members Taeyang and Daesong left the agency after their contracts expired. Since then, the former has signed a contract with The Black Label, a subsidiary of YG, and the latter has not announced his next steps. G-Dragon is now the only Big Bang member left in the agency.