FX & TV channel has extended the second season of the series “Bear” Hulu

FX and Hulu TV channels have officially renewed the second season of “The Bear”. The premiere of the first season of the new hot series took place on June 23, and in a few weeks it became a real rumor hit. The show was created by Christopher Storer, it features “Shameless” star Jeremy Allen White in the title role along with Ebon Moss-Bachrach from “The Punisher”, Ayo Edebiri from Big Mouth, Odd Future musician Lionel Boyce, “The Purge: Election Year” Lisa Colon-Zayas, and Abby Elliott from SNL. The list of guest stars also includes strong hitters such as Joel McHale from the community, Moss-Bachrach’s film partner Punisher Jon Bernthal and 80s teen icon Molly Ringwald.

The storyline of “Bear” is relatively simple: professional chef Carmi Berzatto (Allen White) is forced to return to his hometown of Chicago and run his family’s Italian sandwich shop after his brother commits suicide. The conflict between high and low cuisine, as well as family drama and interpersonal friction between the chef and the restaurant staff fuel a season that effortlessly captures the public. The show was also well received by critics, earning a whopping 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and 86 on Metacritic, which they classify as “universal acclaim”. Although the Emmy nominations for 2022 have just been announced, so it will take quite a long time to wait, “Bear” is likely to be the winner next year, as it missed the deadline for this year’s ceremony.

According to Deadline, FX and Hulu have listened to the show’s rabid fans. Exactly three weeks after the premiere of the show, they have already extended the second season of “The Bear”. There is no information on which actors or crew will be returning at this time, and there is also no information on how many episodes have been ordered, although it will probably continue to be a miniseries.

Three weeks is a very short period to extend the show, which reflects how popular it has become in such a short time. However, for popular streaming shows that release entire seasons at once, it’s not unusual for them to be updated by the end of the week as soon as producers see the initial streaming numbers. Thus, it can be extrapolated that “Bear” was something of a sleeping hit that took a little while to ignite this raging fire in its audience, although there was still almost no time on a broader scale.

Although the details of the plot of the second season are not disclosed at the moment, he will most likely continue the story exactly where the first season of “The Bear” left off. Karmi’s problems with the sandwich shop are far from over and will surely provide entertainment seasons for several years to come. It also probably explores his past relationship with his brother and how they continue to affect him when he runs a restaurant. If the show can overcome the curse of Ted Lasso and present a second season that will also excite fans, it will surely remain on the air for quite a long time.