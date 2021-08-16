FX Confirms Three New Series From Ryan Murphy; See Which Ones!

FX: Iconic producer and screenwriter Ryan Murphy, known for his involvement with Glee and American Horror Story, seems to be riding high for years to come. The FX channel confirmed three new series that involved the production of Murphy. The announcement was made during Television Critics Association’s 2021.

Return of the pair Murphy and Falchuk

Among the series confirmed by FX, are two shows that will mark the return of dynamic duo Ryan Murphy and Bard Falchuk, responsible for AHS. The American Sports Story and American Love Story series will feature Falchuk and Murphy as executive producers. In addition to the two, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will also be part of the executive production of the series.

American Sports Story is a series that will focus on sports personalities. The first year of the series will tell the story of Aaron Hernandez, former NFL player. The script is inspired by the Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc podcast and will be written by Stu Zicherman (The Americans).

American Love Story is an anthological series that will tell the story of real loves that caught the attention of the world. The first season will tell the story of the relationship between politician John F. Kennedy Jr. and press officer Carolyn Bessette.

Studio 54: American Crime Story

Closing the triad of series that featured Ryan Murphy is the new season of American Crime Story. Season 4 is already in development and will tell the story of Studio 54, a nightclub in midtown Manhattan transformed by Steve Rubell and Ian Schrage into a hit for the rich, famous and commoners.

However, the big success was followed by a devastating fall, less than three years later, due to tax fraud.

It’s worth remembering that season 3, Impeachment: American Crime Story, is scheduled to debut on FX on September 7, 2021.