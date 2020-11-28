Futuristic electric bike concept; Tesla Model B

Concept product developments are being made for many brands. Now here is the futuristic electric bike Tesla Model B. Tesla Model B electric bike, which looks very good and has minimal lines, is dominated by gray and white colors!

Futuristic electric bike Tesla Model B

Tesla creates models that attract the attention of many people with its unique cars. Whether it is the technology used in vehicles, the models that emerge when design and engine power all come together fascinate. Here is an electric bike concept prepared based on these, “What would Tesla be like if they built an electric bike?” It starts from the question.

Kendall Toerner’s Tesla Model B concept is based on how Tesla’s bikes would look if they had fallen into the category of bicycles. Model B creates a bridge between conventional bicycles and road vehicles, with a design designed to be safer, more efficient and less energy-intensive like automobiles.

The Model B concept has a familiar feature: LiDAR. Thanks to this sensor, it creates a protective barrier on the side, back and front-facing parts of the bicycle. This sensor, which scans the environment for the users, warns when the driver encounters obstacles that he cannot see. The wheels of the bike come with its own special engine that makes up the Model B’s dual drive system. The spokes on the wheels are replaced with shock absorbers, making the ride much smoother.

Autopilot feature is also considered in the bicycle. At the same time, it is possible to reach some data on the bike, which has a screen, thanks to this screen. This model, which is a concept for the moment; unites bicycle and Tesla enthusiasts in a single concept.



