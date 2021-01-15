Future Edge S, Motorola ‘Nio’ wins Wi-Fi certificate

Once again the very mysterious project code-named Motorola Nio appears again in certification records confirming not only its existence under the code XT2125, but also reinforcing its existence and proximity to the launch, since such information always precedes the official presentation of a device.

The device now appears in the Wi-Fi Alliance and the registration was obtained by the Indian website 91mobiles, where it is confirmed that the smartphone will be launched with Android 11 and support for 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi networks.

Planned to be a “cheaper flagship” (or less expensive) smartphone, the codenamed Nio project is expected to be introduced in the Chinese market as the Motorola Edge S, while its launch on the international market may come under the Moto G brand.

Anyway, whatever its official name, the smartphone should arrive with a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, the high-performance model launched by Qualcomm for the second half of 2020, in addition to a screen with Full HD + resolution and an untraditional rate of 105 Hz , positioned between 90 Hz and 120 Hz standards.

The Motorola phone should also offer a set of three rear cameras, with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor, in addition to two more photographic sensors for selfies: a main 16 MP and another 8 MP with wide-angle lens.

More details about the smartphone, such as specifications, design and release date, are expected to emerge in the coming days.