Future crossovers may appear in Assassin’s Creed Infinity

Despite the fact that the recent AC Showcase presentation was devoted to all aspects of the future of the franchise, including the narrative-oriented adventure game Mirage, the open-world role-playing game Red, the mysterious Hexe game in Germany and even mobile games, many left with a sense of uncertainty. what is Assassin’s Creed Infinity. On the showcase, it was described as not a game as such, but as a hub.

Eurogamer recently talked to Mark-Alexis Kot from Assassin’s Creed about what Infinity is. In short, it’s essentially a launcher where fans of the franchise will be able to access and buy all future games. Mirage is not part of the Infinity project, and the first games were Red and Hexe. Access to them via Infinity will presumably increase the ability to detect various games, along with other benefits. For example, it has been confirmed that Infinity will contain a modern story, and it seems that the center is also somehow bringing back the Assassin’s Creed multiplayer game, as well as potentially adding more crossover stories.

With all the support that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has received since launch, one of the most popular was the free DLC Crossover Stories. This allowed players to return to AC Odyssey, see how Cassandra (or Alexios, if they chose him) decided to live their immortal life, and then return to Valhalla and meet them as Avor. Given that Cassandra is the longest—lived assassin in the franchise, the potential of Crossover Stories is second to none. Many fans were hoping for an Assassin’s Creed Origins crossover, where Cassandra meets Aya, but it doesn’t seem to be in development.

That doesn’t mean it won’t happen one day. When asked if this was possible in Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the Cat replied in the affirmative and said he wanted Ubisoft to “do more to move between our different games… it was funny to see how people are so passionate about the Cassandra character… I think we have such an active community that we should provide them more free products and free experiences, and Infinity is the perfect vessel for us to do that.”

For those who are wondering why there hasn’t been a crossover story for Assassin’s Creed Origins yet, it all comes down to technical limitations. Origins was archived inside Ubisoft, and restoring these development pipelines would require a significant amount of work. Because of the pandemic, Odyssey was never really “closed”, so to speak, which greatly simplified this crossover with Valhalla. Fingers crossed, however, that while AC’s future looks brighter in many ways, it doesn’t forget the “past.”

The first Assassin’s Creed Infinity projects, Red and Hexe, are in development.