Future Bethesda games will come out on Xbox

Phil Spencer further confirms that the temporary exclusives for Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo on PS5 will continue.

On the day that Microsoft announced by surprise the acquisition of Bethesda, a question hovered over social networks: What happens to the company’s future games? Will they only come out on Xbox and PC consoles? The answer has been given by Phil Spencer himself, head of the Xbox division, to Bloomberg journalist Dina Bass. Although future Bethesda titles will be safely marketed on the aforementioned platforms, they will also be released on “other consoles,” but will be evaluated on a “case-by-case” basis. Therefore, the purchase by Redmond does not necessarily mean the end of Bethesda games on PS5.

This model has already been carried successfully before. The most notorious case is that of Minecraft, also from Xbox Game Studios, which has gone on sale on all types of consoles, including Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. After the signing of the acquisition agreement with ZeniMax, Bethesda’s mother company, The future of the temporary exclusivity of Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo on PlayStation 5 was also up in the air. Xbox plans to fulfill those agreements, so in principle there will be no changes at that point. It is already confirmed that the exclusivity of the new Arkane will be one year.



