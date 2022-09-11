Future Assassin’s Creed Games May Be Shorter

Ubisoft reports that future games of the Assassin’s Creed franchise may not be very long role-playing games, as the publisher decides to change its approach. Recent Assassin’s Creed games have received some criticism for their length. This is partly due to the huge size of the game world, since the action of the Assassin’s Creed games did not take place in a dense city, but in a huge open world filled with side quests and actions.

This approach was first adopted in Assassin’s Creed Origins, and in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla it was expanded and based on it. It seemed that the game world continued to grow in size with each subsequent release, and Ubisoft added even more content with add-ons and DLC after launch. However, it looks like the Assassin’s Creed series will move away from this design philosophy to give players a more diverse experience.

An interview with IGN revealed that future games in the Assassin’s Creed series may be shorter. In an interview, the vice president, executive producer of Assassin’s Creed Mark-Alexis Kot spoke for the first time about Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The cat mentioned that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a smaller project in the series, so it sells for $50. It is being developed to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the series, and it will focus more on stealth as well as parkour.

Then the Cat confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be shorter than the last games of the franchise, and players will be able to complete it in 15-20 hours. He later stated that the Infinity Project would allow Ubisoft to approach future games from different angles. For example, Assassin’s Creed Red is a large—scale open-world game set in feudal Japan, but other games may not follow the same plan. Then the Cat mentioned that not every game will be a 150-hour role-playing game, so now fans can expect smaller games in the Assassin’s Creed series.

In the same interview, the Cat confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Hexe is not a role-playing game. Assassin’s Creed Hexe is also part of the Infinity Project along with Assassin’s Creed Red, although Ubisoft has said little about this game other than that it is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal. It seems that Ubisoft wants to please all fans of this large-scale franchise by releasing separate games focused on each subset of the consumer base. For example, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is aimed at the part of the audience that wants the franchise to return to its roots. It will be interesting to see how the series develops with each iteration.