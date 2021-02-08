Futura, kid to show the dangers of the internet

The animated series “Que Corpo É Esse?”, By the Futura channel, premieres its second season next Tuesday, February 9, dealing with several digital themes for children. The date was not chosen by chance: it is Safe Internet Day, a date on which various campaigns on protection, privacy and security on the network are addressed.

The series follows the story of several brothers of different age groups: Ariel, Dandara, Thainá, Cauã and Chris. In the programs, they address situations such as conscious use of the internet, self-protection, emotional health, toxic masculinity, digital reputation and online relationships. However, the program is valid for all ages: the first episode talks about privacy and exaggerated exposure of children on social networks made by the parents themselves, through posts with excessive information.

The project is part of the “Crescer sem Violência” project, a partnership between the Roberto Marinho Foundation, the Childhood Brasil and UNICEF Brasil initiatives, in addition to support from Google, Facebook, the Maria Cecilia Souto Vidigal Foundation and The Freedom Fund.

The exhibition on Tuesday starts at 8 am, but from 10 February the times change: Wednesday at 8:40 pm and Friday at 5:30 pm.

Online debate

YouTube of Canal Futura will also promote a debate next Friday (12), at 11 am with the writer and pedagogue Caroline Arcari and four invited consultants: Renata Assumpção (Instituto Alana), Viviana Santiago (Plan International), Juliana Cunha ( Safernet) and Leonildo Moura (GIRAL Human and Local Development).