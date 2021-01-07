FUT FIFA TOTY: Players nominated for Team of the Year

FIFA 21 chooses the 70 most outstanding footballers of 2020. Voting begins to find out the Team of the Year among the Ultimate Team community.

FIFA 21 kicks off 2021 with the usual set of the year. 2020 has been full of moments on the grass, so EA Sports offers its fans the opportunity to choose their gala eleven. Of course, the choice will be based on a few proper names. They will later be available in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

FIFA 21: all the nominees for the Team of the Year

In total you will find 70 players spread over the four positions of the team’s spine: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and attackers. When voting, the lineup is based on a 4-3-3.

The roster is made up of most of the major leagues in Europe. In the case of the Spanish, Angeliño’s role at Leipzig has earned him a name in Europe. On the other hand, Parejo, current key part of Emery’s scheme, manages to join the chosen ones along with another competition partner: Merino. La Real would not be the same without him.

Next we leave you with the complete list according to the position.

Goalkeepers

Alisson – Liverpool

Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid

Ederson – Manchester City

Lukáš Hrádecký – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Steve Mandanda – Olympique de Marseille

Keylor Navas – Paris Saint-Germain

Manuel Neuer – Bayern München

Defenses

Francesco Acerbi – Lazio

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Jordan Amavi – Olympique de Marseille

Angeliño – RB Leipzig

Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich

Stefan de Vrij – Inter

Matthias Ginter – Borussia Mönchengladbach

Theo Hernández – Milan

Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund

Jesús Navas – Sevilla FC

Jordi Alba – FC Barcelona

Presnel Kimpembe – Paris Saint-Germain

Aymeric Laporte – Manchester City

Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain

Andrew Robertson – Liverpool

Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid

Thiago Silva – Chelsea

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

Midfielders

Houssem Aouar – Olympique de Lyon

Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Nabil Fekir – Real Betis Balompié

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta

Robin Gosens – Atalanta

Raphaël Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund

Jordan Henderson – Liverpool

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

Mateo Kovačić – Chelsea

Toni Kroos – Real Madrid

Luis Alberto – Lazio

Merino – Real Sociedad

Parejo – Villarreal CF

Renato Sanches – LOSC Lille

Marcel Sabitzer – RB Leipzig

Heung-Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur

Lars Stindl – Borussia Mönchengladbach

Thiago – Liverpool

Attackers

André Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt

Ben Yedder – AS Monaco

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

Francesco Caputo – Sassuolo

Cristiano Ronaldo – Piemonte Calcio

Angel Di Maria – Paris Saint-Germain

Paulo Dybala – Piemonte Calcio

Jack Grealish – Aston Villa

Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

Ciro Immobile – Lazio

Danny Ings – Southampton

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli

João Félix – Atlético de Madrid

Joselu – Deportivo Alavés

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

Andrej Kramarić – TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Robert Lewandowski – Bayern München

Romelu Lukaku – Inter

Sadio Mané – Liverpool

Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona

Neymar Jr – Paris Saint-Germain

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Raheem Sterling – Manchester City

Luis Suárez – Atlético de Madrid

Jamie Vardy – Leicester City