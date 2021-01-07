FUT FIFA TOTY: Players nominated for Team of the Year

FIFA 21 chooses the 70 most outstanding footballers of 2020. Voting begins to find out the Team of the Year among the Ultimate Team community.
FIFA 21 kicks off 2021 with the usual set of the year. 2020 has been full of moments on the grass, so EA Sports offers its fans the opportunity to choose their gala eleven. Of course, the choice will be based on a few proper names. They will later be available in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.
FIFA 21: all the nominees for the Team of the Year
In total you will find 70 players spread over the four positions of the team’s spine: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and attackers. When voting, the lineup is based on a 4-3-3.
The roster is made up of most of the major leagues in Europe. In the case of the Spanish, Angeliño’s role at Leipzig has earned him a name in Europe. On the other hand, Parejo, current key part of Emery’s scheme, manages to join the chosen ones along with another competition partner: Merino. La Real would not be the same without him.
Next we leave you with the complete list according to the position.
Goalkeepers
Alisson – Liverpool
Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
Ederson – Manchester City
Lukáš Hrádecký – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Steve Mandanda – Olympique de Marseille
Keylor Navas – Paris Saint-Germain
Manuel Neuer – Bayern München
Defenses
Francesco Acerbi – Lazio
Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
Jordan Amavi – Olympique de Marseille
Angeliño – RB Leipzig
Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
Stefan de Vrij – Inter
Matthias Ginter – Borussia Mönchengladbach
Theo Hernández – Milan
Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
Jesús Navas – Sevilla FC
Jordi Alba – FC Barcelona
Presnel Kimpembe – Paris Saint-Germain
Aymeric Laporte – Manchester City
Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain
Andrew Robertson – Liverpool
Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
Thiago Silva – Chelsea
Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool
Midfielders
Houssem Aouar – Olympique de Lyon
Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
Nabil Fekir – Real Betis Balompié
Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta
Robin Gosens – Atalanta
Raphaël Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund
Jordan Henderson – Liverpool
Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
Mateo Kovačić – Chelsea
Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
Luis Alberto – Lazio
Merino – Real Sociedad
Parejo – Villarreal CF
Renato Sanches – LOSC Lille
Marcel Sabitzer – RB Leipzig
Heung-Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur
Lars Stindl – Borussia Mönchengladbach
Thiago – Liverpool
Attackers
André Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
Francesco Caputo – Sassuolo
Cristiano Ronaldo – Piemonte Calcio
Angel Di Maria – Paris Saint-Germain
Paulo Dybala – Piemonte Calcio
Jack Grealish – Aston Villa
Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
Ciro Immobile – Lazio
Danny Ings – Southampton
Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli
João Félix – Atlético de Madrid
Joselu – Deportivo Alavés
Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
Andrej Kramarić – TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Robert Lewandowski – Bayern München
Romelu Lukaku – Inter
Sadio Mané – Liverpool
Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona
Neymar Jr – Paris Saint-Germain
Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
Raheem Sterling – Manchester City
Luis Suárez – Atlético de Madrid
Jamie Vardy – Leicester City