FUT FIFA 22 Web App, Now Available On PC; When Does The Companion App Come Out On Mobile?

FIFA 22 welcomes the FUT PC Web App, now available. The Companion App for iOS and Android mobiles is still waiting. FIFA 22 is now available to all those EA Play subscribers. The 10-hour trial allows the community to jump onto the virtual lawn in all its game modes. Those first bars to FUT leave the ban open to be able to negotiate in the transfer market. Therefore, EA Sports opens the long-awaited Web App on PC. You can enter it in the link below:

The #FUT Web App for #FIFA22 is live 🙌💯 Updates to the Companion Apps coming soon 💪 https://t.co/pdcawOo8MW pic.twitter.com/na72JWS4BJ — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 22, 2021

When does the Companion App come out on mobile?

However, the Companion App on iOS and Android devices is still a few hours away from being available. The company has not yet specified what time we will be able to download it in the main digital stores, although it is expected to do so throughout the 23rd of September.