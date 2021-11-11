FUT FIFA 22 TOTW 8 Featuring Neymar Jr, Iago Aspas And Sergi Darder Now Available

FUT FIFA 22: EA Sports shares Team of the Week (TOTW) 8, available now during limited-time booster packs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. One more week, EA Sports presents a new TOTW or FIFA 22 Team of the Week, the new installment of the popular football saga from Electronic Arts. So much so, that the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team TOTW 8 is now available with players of the stature of Neymar Jr, Iago Aspas, Luis Alberto or Sergi Darder, among others. This has been shared by EA Sports through its official channels, with a Team of the Week with improved statistics for the most outstanding players of the last league day. A starting eleven full of world stars along with a selection of substitutes, up to a total of 23 players.
FUT 22 Team of the Week 8
Thus, and starting today, November 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. CST and until next Wednesday, we can get the new TOTW 8 cards from FUT 22, only for a limited time. Along with the starting eleven we find alternates such as Álvarez, Everton, Stuani or Wilson, among others.
Below we offer you the complete list of players, both from the FIFA FUT 22 TOTW 8 (Team of the Week) team, as well as the substitute players.
Starting team
GK: Yann Sommer (86) – Borussia Mönchengladbach
LB: João Cancelo (87) – Manchester City
LB: Marcos Acuña (86) – Sevilla FC
CB: Kurt Zouma (84) – West Ham United
RWB: Jonathan Clauss (84) – Racing Club de Lens
CM: Leon Goretzka (88) – FC Bayern München
CM: Luis Alberto (86) – Latium
CM: Sergi Darder Moll (82) – RCD Espanyol
LW: Neymar Jr (92) – Paris Saint-Germain
ST: Iago Aspas Juncal (86) – RC Celta
ST: Christopher Nkunku (86) – RB Leipzig
Alternates
GK: Ciprian Tătărușanu (81) – Milan
ST: Julián Álvarez (84) – River Plate
LW: Everton Sousa Soares (83) – SL Benfica
CDM: Mathias Normann (81) – Norwich City
RM: Harry Wilson (81) – Fulham
CB: Ben White (81) – Arsenal
ST: Cristhian Stuani (81) – Girona FC
ST: Mickaël Biron (76) – AS Nancy Lorraine
ST: Víctor Dávila (76) – Club León
RB: Ryuta Koike (76) – Yokohama F. Marinos
ST: Moses Mawa (74) – Kristiansund BK