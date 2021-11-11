FUT FIFA 22 TOTW 8 Featuring Neymar Jr, Iago Aspas And Sergi Darder Now Available

FUT FIFA 22: EA Sports shares Team of the Week (TOTW) 8, available now during limited-time booster packs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. One more week, EA Sports presents a new TOTW or FIFA 22 Team of the Week, the new installment of the popular football saga from Electronic Arts. So much so, that the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team TOTW 8 is now available with players of the stature of Neymar Jr, Iago Aspas, Luis Alberto or Sergi Darder, among others. This has been shared by EA Sports through its official channels, with a Team of the Week with improved statistics for the most outstanding players of the last league day. A starting eleven full of world stars along with a selection of substitutes, up to a total of 23 players.

FUT 22 Team of the Week 8

Thus, and starting today, November 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. CST and until next Wednesday, we can get the new TOTW 8 cards from FUT 22, only for a limited time. Along with the starting eleven we find alternates such as Álvarez, Everton, Stuani or Wilson, among others.

Below we offer you the complete list of players, both from the FIFA FUT 22 TOTW 8 (Team of the Week) team, as well as the substitute players.

Starting team

GK: Yann Sommer (86) – Borussia Mönchengladbach

LB: João Cancelo (87) – Manchester City

LB: Marcos Acuña (86) – Sevilla FC

CB: Kurt Zouma (84) – West Ham United

RWB: Jonathan Clauss (84) – Racing Club de Lens

CM: Leon Goretzka (88) – FC Bayern München

CM: Luis Alberto (86) – Latium

CM: Sergi Darder Moll (82) – RCD Espanyol

LW: Neymar Jr (92) – Paris Saint-Germain

ST: Iago Aspas Juncal (86) – RC Celta

ST: Christopher Nkunku (86) – RB Leipzig

Alternates

GK: Ciprian Tătărușanu (81) – Milan

ST: Julián Álvarez (84) – River Plate

LW: Everton Sousa Soares (83) – SL Benfica

CDM: Mathias Normann (81) – Norwich City

RM: Harry Wilson (81) – Fulham

CB: Ben White (81) – Arsenal

ST: Cristhian Stuani (81) – Girona FC

ST: Mickaël Biron (76) – AS Nancy Lorraine

ST: Víctor Dávila (76) – Club León

RB: Ryuta Koike (76) – Yokohama F. Marinos

ST: Moses Mawa (74) – Kristiansund BK