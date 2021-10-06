FUT FIFA 22 TOTW 3 featuring Iniesta, Suárez And Foden Out Now

FIFA 22: EA Sports shows the players chosen to be part of the FUT FIFA 22 Third Team of the Week. Iniesta, Suárez and Foden are the most prominent. FIFA 22 has shared the third Team of the Week. The one commonly known as TOTW points to the best footballers of the last day in the league. The selection is now available as part of the limited-time envelope opening or through the transfer market.

FIFA 22 Third Team of the Week

The surprise of the current team of the week falls on the shoulders of Andrés Iniesta. In Japan he continues to do his own thing, and his performance on the last day of the league has been enough to get him into the starting team. On the other hand, Luis Suárez is the only representation of LaLiga in those 11 outstanding players; Among the reserves is Danjuma, from Villarreal.

Then we leave you with the complete list:

Headlines

PT: Trapp | 84 | Frankfurt Eintrach

CAD: Azpilicueta | 85 | Chelsea

CT: Rrahmani | 81 | Naples

CT: Lienhart | 81 | SC Freiburg

MI: They are | 90 | Tottenham Hotspur

DCM: Locatelli | 84 | Piemonte Calcio

MCO: Iniesta | 83 | Vissel Kobe

MC: Tchouaméni | 82 | AS Monaco

DC: Suárez | 89 | Atletico Madrid

EI: Foden | 86 | Manchester City

DC: David | 84 | Lille

Substitutes and reservations

PT: Lafont, 82

LI: Wendell, 81

DCM: Tonali, 81

IM: Danjuma, 81

MD: Fassnacht, 81

SD: A. Talisca, 84

DC: Plunger, 81

CT: Theate, 77

DCM: Evans, 76

DC: Kara, 79

DC: White, 75

DC: Cessay, 71