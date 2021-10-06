FUT FIFA 22 TOTW 3 featuring Iniesta, Suárez And Foden Out Now

FIFA 22: EA Sports shows the players chosen to be part of the FUT FIFA 22 Third Team of the Week. Iniesta, Suárez and Foden are the most prominent. FIFA 22 has shared the third Team of the Week. The one commonly known as TOTW points to the best footballers of the last day in the league. The selection is now available as part of the limited-time envelope opening or through the transfer market.
FIFA 22 Third Team of the Week
The surprise of the current team of the week falls on the shoulders of Andrés Iniesta. In Japan he continues to do his own thing, and his performance on the last day of the league has been enough to get him into the starting team. On the other hand, Luis Suárez is the only representation of LaLiga in those 11 outstanding players; Among the reserves is Danjuma, from Villarreal.
Then we leave you with the complete list:
Headlines
PT: Trapp | 84 | Frankfurt Eintrach
CAD: Azpilicueta | 85 | Chelsea
CT: Rrahmani | 81 | Naples
CT: Lienhart | 81 | SC Freiburg
MI: They are | 90 | Tottenham Hotspur
DCM: Locatelli | 84 | Piemonte Calcio
MCO: Iniesta | 83 | Vissel Kobe
MC: Tchouaméni | 82 | AS Monaco
DC: Suárez | 89 | Atletico Madrid
EI: Foden | 86 | Manchester City
DC: David | 84 | Lille
Substitutes and reservations
PT: Lafont, 82
LI: Wendell, 81
DCM: Tonali, 81
IM: Danjuma, 81
MD: Fassnacht, 81
SD: A. Talisca, 84
DC: Plunger, 81
CT: Theate, 77
DCM: Evans, 76
DC: Kara, 79
DC: White, 75
DC: Cessay, 71