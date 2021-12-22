FUT FIFA 22 TOTW 14 Featuring Lewandowski, De Bruyne And Gerard Moreno Now Available

FIFA 22 publishes the Team of the Week 14 in Ultimate Team. The new TOTW stands out for the incorporation of Lewandowski and Gerard Moreno. Now available. FIFA 22 has shared the Team of the Week number 14. The well-known TOTW selects the best footballers of the last day in the licensed leagues in the game. Players are now available as part of a limited-time pack opening or via the transfer market.

FIFA 22: the highlights of TOTW 14

This week’s selection stands out in our country for the presence of Gerard Moreno and Rakitic. The Villarreal scorer extends his rating to 87 points on average, while the Sevilla midfielder does it to 84. The most valued player by far is Lewandowski. The Pole continues his love affair with the goal and EA Sports knows that very well. You can get a letter from the forward with an average of 93 points.

Upamecano, Mahrez, De Bruyne and Sommer are the rest of the players with the highest valuation of the team. We leave you with the complete list below.

FIFA 22 TOTW 14, full list

Headlines

PT: Sommer, 87, Borussia Mochengladbach

CT: Upamecano, 86, Bayern Munich

CT: Acerbi, 85, Latium

RS: Square, 85, Piemonte Calcio

CAM: De Bruyne, 92, Manchester City

MD: Mahrez, 87, Manchester City

MC: Rakitic, 84, Sevilla FC

LM: Martinelli, 84, Arsenal

ST: Lewandowski, 93, Bayern Munich

ST: Gerard Moreno, 87, Villarreal

ST: Lautaro Martínez, 86, Inter Milan

Substitutes and reservations

PT: Ledesma, 81

CT: Saiss, 82

CAD: Widmer, 81

ED: Rafa, 84

SD: Deulofeu, 82

SD: Zaniolo, 82

ST: Jorge Molina, 81

MD: Vertessen, 77

CAM: Dovedan, 75

CAM: Tankulic, 74

DC: Siebatcheu, 79

DC: Nicholson, 78