FUT FIFA 22 TOTW 1 Featuring Salah, Kimmich And Thiago Silva Out Now

The FIFA 22 First Team of the Week in FUT is discovered. The players of the 10-hour test can now try to get hold of them. The season starts. FIFA 22 has shared the first Team of the Week. The one known to all as TOTW discovers the best footballers of the last league match. This first squad is currently available as part of the envelope opening or through the transfer market. And yes, if you are a member of EA Play you can now join the 10-hour trial.

FIFA 22 First Team of the Week

This selection stands out for the leading presence of some of the LaLiga players. Vinícius has managed to enter among the chosen with a rise to 83 on average. The Real Madrid player has received the virtual reward from him after being key in the triumph of the whites against Valencia. On the other hand, Bounou and David García complete the string of players in our competition.

The player with the highest rating is shared between Kimmich and Salah, both with an average score of 90. He is followed by Thiago Silva, with 86, and the Sevilla goalkeeper himself.

Then we leave you with the full names:

Headlines

PT: Bounou | 84 | Sevilla FC

CT: Thiago Silva | 86 | Chelsea fc

CT: David García | 82 | Osasuna

CAD: Faraoni | 81 | Hellas verona

CMD: Kimmich | 90 | Bayern München

MI: Diaz | 83 | Port

MD: Sarr | 82 | Watford

ED: Salah | 90 | Liverpool

DC: Dzeko | 85 | Inter de Milan

DC: Toney | 84 | Brentford fc

EI: Vinícius Jr. | 83 | Real Madrid

Substitutes and reservations

PT: Horn | 81

LI: Pedro Rebocho | 81

CAM: Wirtz | 82

MCO: Blas | 81

MC: Toornstra | 81

DC: Caputo | 82

DC: Diallo | 81

LD: Konoplia | 75

DC: Kamara | 79

ED: Berterame | 79

DC: Douglas Vieira | 78

DC: Turgott | 74