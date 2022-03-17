FUT FIFA 22: How To Complete The Player Pick SBC Review Of The Year

FIFA 22: We tell you how to complete the Squad Building Challenge (SBC) player choice Review of the Year in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. FIFA 22 has released a multitude of Squad Challenges tied to the FUT Birthday promotion. During this content framework we can find the so-called Review of the Year player choice, which allows us to get a footballer released exclusively through SBC up to the Team of the Year in this installment. And how could it be otherwise, the Icons are not included. We tell you how to complete it.

FIFA 22 FUT SBC: How to Complete Player Pick Review of the Year

PT: Hradecky, 83, Bayern Leverkusen

CT: Tadic, 84, Ajax

CT: Ginter, 84, Borussia Monchengladbach

LB: Guerrero, 84, Borussia Dortmund

RB: Iago Aspas, 88, Celta de Vigo (TOTW)

CM: Sergio Busquets, 86, FC Barcelona

CM: Fernando, 84, Sevilla F.C.

CM: Munian, 83, Athletic Bilbao

IS: Lemar, 83, Atletico Madrid

RW: Asensio, 83, Real Madrid

ST: Geard Moreno, 86, Villarreal

We must emphasize that the positions that we indicate correspond to those that the Template Challenge requires. Do not be scared to see Iago Aspas or Tadic in defense: they are the links that add up to the total required to complete it.

The requirements of this SBC are as follows:

At least one player from the Team of the Week (TOTW)

Minimum Average Team Rating: 85

Minimum Team Chemistry: 70

Number of players in the team: 11

According to this solution from the Futbin website, completing this SBC on PlayStation requires a cost of 95,250 coins, while on Xbox it amounts to 100,550 coins. The PC version is the one with the most expensive market of the three, with a total of 103,650 coins to get all the indicated players. If you have one in your club that can play a role, feel free to add them.

Remember that you have until March 17 at 19:00 (CET) to complete it. The choice of player will be between 3 players who will be randomly distributed on the screen.