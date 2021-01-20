FUT FIFA 21 with Pogba at TOTW 17, Insigne

EA Sports introduces a new Team of the Week for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team featuring footballers the likes of Pogba, Insigne and Müller, among others.

One more week, EA Sports presents a new TOTW or FIFA 21 Team of the Week, the new installment of EA’s popular football simulator. So much so, that the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TOTW 17 is now available with players such as Pogba, Insigne and Müller, among others. This has been shared by Electronic Arts through its official channels, with a Team of the Week with improved statistics for the most outstanding players of the last league day. A starting eleven full of world stars along with a selection of substitutes and reserves, up to a total of 23 players.

FUT 21 Team of the Week 17

Thus, and from this January 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in peninsular time and until next Wednesday, we can already get the new TOTW 17 cards of FUT 21, only for a limited time. Along with the starting eleven we find substitutes and reserves such as Tielemans, Ndombele and Barella, among others.

Below we offer you the complete list of players, both from the FIFA FUT 21 TOTW 17 (Team of the Week) team, as well as the substitute and reserve players.

Starting team

ST: AS Monaco | Wissam Ben Yedder (87)

ST: Frankfurt | Luka Jovic (83)

ST: Strasbourg | Ludovic Ajorque (84)

LM: Napoli | Ciro Insigne (87)

CAM: Bayern Munich | Thomas Muller (88)

CM: AZ | Teun Koopmeiners (84)

CDM: Manchester United | Paul Pogba (88)

CB: Genoa | Domencio Criscito (82)

CB: Manchester City | John Stones (83)

CB: West Ham | Angelo Ogbonna (84)

GK: FC Metz | Alexandre Oukidja (81)

Alternates

CDM: Youri Tielemans (84)

CM: Taonguy Ndombele (83)

CM: Nicola Barella (83)

ST: Donyell Malen (82)

GK: Robin Zentner (81)

CB: Andrei Girotto (81)

ST: Smail Prevljak (78)

Bookings

GK: Carlos Acevedo (79)

LM: Jann George (76)

ST: Georgios Giakoumakis (75)

ST: Charlie Wyke (74)

ST: Mohamed Bayo (73)