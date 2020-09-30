FUT FIFA 21 TOTW with Luis Suárez, Iniesta now available

EA Sports presents the first Team of the Week for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team with players of the stature of Luis Suárez, Iniesta and Jamie Vardy, among others.

A new season of FIFA Ultimate Team for FIFA 21 kicks off and the first TOTW or Team of the Week of the new installment of the popular EA Sports football saga is here. So much so, that the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TOTW 1 is now available with players of the stature of Luis Suárez, Iniesta, Jamie Vardy or Bruno Fernandes, among others. This has been shared by Electronic Arts through its official channels, with a Team of the Week with improved statistics for the most outstanding players of the last league day. A starting eleven full of world stars along with a selection of substitutes and reserves, up to a total of 23 players.

FUT 21 Team of the Week 1

Thus, and from today September 30, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in peninsular time and until next Wednesday, we can already get the new TOTW 1 cards of FUT 21, only for a limited time. Along with the starting eleven we find alternates and reserves such as Ansu Fati, Francesco Caputo or Jarrod Bowen, among others.

Below we offer you the complete list of players, both from the FIFA FUT 21 TOTW 1 (Team of the Week) team, as well as the substitute and reserve players.

Starting team

GK: Walter Benítez | 84

CB: Dayot Upamecano | 82

CB: José Fonte | 82

CB: Jan Bednarek | 81

CAM: Bruno Fernandes | 88

CAM: Alejandro Gómez | 87

CM: Andrés Iniesta | 84

RW: Hirving Lozano | 83

ST: Luis Suárez | 88

ST: Jamie Vardy | 87

ST: Wissam Ben Yedder | 86

Alternates

GK: Florian Kastenmeier | 78

CB: Felix Uduokhai | 81

RM: Jarrod Bowen | 81

CDM: Diadie Samassékou | 81

ST: Francesco Caputo | 82

ST: Niclas Füllkrug | 81

LW | Ansu Fati | 81

Bookings

CDM: Lukasz Tralka | 76

CAM: Adrian Mierzejewski | 81

ST: Adam Taggart | 78

ST: Stanislav Iljutcenko | 78

ST: Andrei Cristea | 75



