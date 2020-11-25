FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 9 featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

Get to know the starting team, substitutes and reserves of the Team of the Week 9 in FIFA 21. The TOTW 9 is now available in packs on all platforms.

For yet another week, EA Sports presents the new Team of the Week, commonly referred to as TOTW, in FIFA 21. The list of starters, substitutes and reserves is now available through PS4, Xbox One and PC, as well as versions Backward compatible on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

FUT 21 Team of the Week 9

The selection of 23 stands out for the inclusion of several LaLiga players, including Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid), Fernando (Sevilla F.C) and Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid). If you look at international figures, Cristiano Ronaldo takes the cake with 93 on average, followed by Haaland, with 87 and Lukaku, with 86. Lack of defenses overshadows this week’s tremendous offensive arsenal.

Then we leave you with the complete list of Team of the Week 9 (TOTW 9). Remember that it will remain available as part of the packs for a limited time.

Starting team

PT: Neuer, 90, Bayern Munich

CB: Ogbonna, 81, West Ham United

CAI: Digne, 86, Everton

IM: Carrasco, 84, Atlético de Madrid

IM: Perotti, 82, Fenerbahçe

CDM: Hojbjerg, 83, Tottenham Hotspurs

DCM: Fernando, 85, Sevilla F.C

IM: Berardi, 83, Sassuolo

ST: Lukaku, 86, Inter Milan

ST: Cristiano Ronal, 93, Piemonte Calcio

ST: Haaland, 87, Borussia Dortmund

Alternates

PT: Leno, 86, Arsenal

CB: Marcelo, 81, Olympique de Lyon

IM: Óscar Plano, 81, Real Valladolid

CAM: Mantalos, 81, AEK Athens

DC: Delort, 82, Montpellier HSC

ST: Yazici, 81, LOSC Lille

ST: Mateta, 81, 1. FSV Mainz 05

Bookings

PT: Melia, 79, Sporting KC

CAM: Mancosu, 79, Lecce

EI: Mongonda, 80, KRC Genk

SD: Malone, 72, Wehen Wiesbaden

ST: Johnson, 69, Leyten Orient



