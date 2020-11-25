FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 9 featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

Get to know the starting team, substitutes and reserves of the Team of the Week 9 in FIFA 21. The TOTW 9 is now available in packs on all platforms.
For yet another week, EA Sports presents the new Team of the Week, commonly referred to as TOTW, in FIFA 21. The list of starters, substitutes and reserves is now available through PS4, Xbox One and PC, as well as versions Backward compatible on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.
FUT 21 Team of the Week 9
The selection of 23 stands out for the inclusion of several LaLiga players, including Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid), Fernando (Sevilla F.C) and Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid). If you look at international figures, Cristiano Ronaldo takes the cake with 93 on average, followed by Haaland, with 87 and Lukaku, with 86. Lack of defenses overshadows this week’s tremendous offensive arsenal.
Then we leave you with the complete list of Team of the Week 9 (TOTW 9). Remember that it will remain available as part of the packs for a limited time.
Starting team
PT: Neuer, 90, Bayern Munich
CB: Ogbonna, 81, West Ham United
CAI: Digne, 86, Everton
IM: Carrasco, 84, Atlético de Madrid
IM: Perotti, 82, Fenerbahçe
CDM: Hojbjerg, 83, Tottenham Hotspurs
DCM: Fernando, 85, Sevilla F.C
IM: Berardi, 83, Sassuolo
ST: Lukaku, 86, Inter Milan
ST: Cristiano Ronal, 93, Piemonte Calcio
ST: Haaland, 87, Borussia Dortmund
Alternates
PT: Leno, 86, Arsenal
CB: Marcelo, 81, Olympique de Lyon
IM: Óscar Plano, 81, Real Valladolid
CAM: Mantalos, 81, AEK Athens
DC: Delort, 82, Montpellier HSC
ST: Yazici, 81, LOSC Lille
ST: Mateta, 81, 1. FSV Mainz 05
Bookings
PT: Melia, 79, Sporting KC
CAM: Mancosu, 79, Lecce
EI: Mongonda, 80, KRC Genk
SD: Malone, 72, Wehen Wiesbaden
ST: Johnson, 69, Leyten Orient