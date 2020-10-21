FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 4 Featuring Parejo, Depay, Müller

EA Sports presents a new Team of the Week for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team with players of the stature of Parejo, Depay, Müller and Rashford, among others.

One more week, EA Sports presents a new TOTW or FIFA 21 Team of the Week, the new installment of EA’s popular football simulator. So much so, that the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TOTW 4 is now available with footballers of the stature of Parejo, Depay, Müller or Rashford, among others. This has been shared by Electronic Arts through its official channels, with a Team of the Week with improved statistics for the most outstanding players of the last league match. A starting eleven full of world stars along with a selection of substitutes and reserves, up to a total of 23 players.

FUT 21 Team of the Week 4

Thus, and from today October 21, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in peninsular time and until next Wednesday, we can already get the new TOTW 4 cards of FUT 21, only for a limited time. Along with the starting eleven we find substitutes and reserves such as Oyarzabal, Ibrahimovic Osimhen or El Arabi, among others.

Here is the complete list of players, both from the FIFA FUT 21 TOTW 4 (Team of the Week) team, as well as the substitute and reserve players.

Starting team

GK: Ederson | 89

RB: Florenzi | 84

CDM: Delaney | 84

LB: Amavi | 82

CAM: Müller | 87

CM: Even | 86

CAM: Dani Olmo | 82

LM: Bamba | 82

CF: Depay | 86

LM: Rashford | 86

ST: Werner | 86

Alternates

GK: Sergio Herrera | 81

RB: Maehle | 81

CAM: Kudus | 81

LW: Oyarzabal | 86

ST: Ibrahimovic | 85

ST: Osimhen | 82

ST: El Arabi | 82

Bookings

CB: Goldson | 79

CM: Holzhauser | 78

RM: Yeboah | 76

RW: Levi | 76

ST: Gavranovic | 76



