FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 35 With Luis Suárez, Modric And Mané Now Available

FIFA 21 highlights the best players from the last day of the main domestic competitions.

FIFA 21 confirms the team chosen to form the Team of the Week 35. The so-called TOTW, as it is often abbreviated, highlights the best players from the last day of the main domestic competitions. This week coincides with the end of some of them. We go over the names that stand out on the list.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 35 – All Chosen

LaLiga has several exceptional representatives. The gunman Luis Suárez obtains the second best average valuation of the team: 90 points. This is followed by players like Modric, with an average of 88, and Cillessen, the Valencia goalkeeper, with an 84. Nor can we leave without mentioning Víctor Ruiz, the Real Betis central defender, who is part of the starting eleven.

The player with the highest score is Mané, with 92. His detailed statistics speak for themselves: 96 for pace, 92 for dribbling and 89 for shooting. He is a beast of the left wing. Gnabry, on the other hand, shares a valuation with Modric, one of the best midfielders available in this Team of the Week 35.

Then we leave you with the complete list.

Headlines

PT: Cillessen, 84, Valencia CF

CT: Kjaer, 85, AC Milan

CT: Maripán, 84, AS Monaco

CT: Victor Ruiz, 81, Real Betis

MC: Modric, 88, Real Madrid

IM: Gnabry, 88, Bayern Munich

RH: Pépé, 87, Arsenal

CAM: Stindl, 85, Borussia Mönchengladbach

LW: Mané, 92, Liverpool

ST: Luis Suárez, 90, Atlético de Madrid

ST: Morata, 88, Piemonte Calcio

Alternates

PT: Schwäbe, 76

CT: Bornauw, 81

CAM: Zelarayán, 84

IM: Pablo Fornals, 82

MC: Vanaken, 82

DC: David, 84

Bookings

DC: Adeyemi, 81

MC: Zachariassen, 78

MC: Green, 76

CAM: Thorstvedt, 76

DC: Boyé, 77

DC: Kelly, 67