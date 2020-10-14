FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 3 with Sergio Ramos, Firmino

EA Sports presents a new Team of the Week for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team with footballers such as Sergio Ramos, Firmino and Walker, among others.

One more week, EA Sports presents a new TOTW or FIFA 21 Team of the Week, the new installment of the popular EA Sports football saga. So much so, that the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TOTW 3 with footballers such as Sergio Ramos, Roberto Firmino or Kyle Walker, among others, is now available. This has been shared by Electronic Arts through its official channels, with a Team of the Week with improved statistics for the most outstanding players of the last league match or, in this case, of national teams. A starting eleven full of world stars along with a selection of substitutes and reserves, up to a total of 23 players.

FUT 21 Team of the Week 3

Thus, and from today October 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in peninsular time and until next Wednesday, we can already get the new TOTW 3 cards of FUT 21, only for a limited time. Along with the starting eleven we find alternates and reserves such as Vlasic, Vargas, Giroud or Carrillo, among others.

Below we offer you the complete list of players, both from the FIFA FUT 21 TOTW 3 (Team of the Week) team, as well as the substitute and reserve players.

Starting team

GK: Peter Gulacsi | 86

CB: Sergio Ramos | 90

RB: Kyle Walker | 86

CB: Martin Hinteregger | 83

RB: Hamari Traoré | 82

CAM: Christian Eriksen | 86

CM: Thomas Partey | 86

CAM: Martin Odegaard | 85

CF: Roberto Firmino | 88

CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic | 86

RM: Jesús Corona | 86

Alternates

GK: Camilo Vargas | 82

CB: Berat Djimsiti | 81

CAM: Nikola Vlasic | 83

LM: Enis Bardhi | 82

ST: Olivier Giroud | 82

CAM: Gylfi Sigurosson | 82

RM: André Carrillo | 82

Bookings

RB: Marius Willsch | 75

LM: Kamil Grosicki | 80

ST: Felipe Mora | 79

ST: Jamile Matt | 69

ST: Harvey Saunders | 64



