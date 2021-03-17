FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 25 featuring David Soria, Jesús Navas

We tell you all the players selected in the Team of the Week 25 (TOTW) in FUT FIFA 21. Jesús Navas, De Bruyne and David Soria are the highlights.

FIFA 21 reveals the players selected to be part of the Team of the Week 25. The so-called TOTW raises the cards of the players who have had the best performance on the last day of domestic competitions. Now available during limited-time booster opening and on the transfer market

FUT FIFA 21 Team of the Week 25

Kevin De Bruyne, the key piece on Pep Guardiola’s slate, is the main protagonist of the list, thanks to his average rating of 93. Manchester City’s performance is being difficult to beat for their rivals, who are looking further and further. their distance in the rankings.

On the other hand, the Spanish participation has two proper names. Safety under the sticks of David Soria was essential to maintain Getafe’s zero draw against LaLiga leader Atlético de Madrid. The second, Jesús Navas, shone for the Sevilla band like a real dagger against the Verdiblanca defense.

Then we leave you with all the names, their assessment and the team they defend.

All FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 25 Players

Eleven holder

PT: David Soria, 84, Getafe

CB: José Fonte, 84, Lille

RHP: Jesús Navas, 86, Seville

LI: Tierney, 84, Arsenal

MD: Politano, 84, Naples

CAM: Müller, 89, Bayern Munich

MC: De Bruyne, 93, Manchester City

MC: Koopmeiners, 86, AZ

SD: Diogo Jota, 85, Liverpool

ST: Lautaro Martínez, 89, Inter Milan

ST: Weghorst, 86, Wolfsburg

Alternates

PT: Gikiewicz, 84, Augsburg

CB: Trauner, 83, LASK

MD: Wamangituka, 82, Stuttgart

CAM: Pasalic, 81, Atalanta

ST: Gomis, 85, Al Hilal

SD: De Préville, 81, Bordeaux

DC: Iheanacho, 80, Leicester

Bookings

CAI: Sorinola, 64, MK Dons

CAM: Zhemaletdinov, 79, Lokomotiv Moscow

ST: Dursun, 79, Darmstadt 98

ST: Vlahovic, 78, Fiorentina

ST: Uhre, 75, Brondby IF