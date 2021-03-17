FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 25 featuring David Soria, Jesús Navas

We tell you all the players selected in the Team of the Week 25 (TOTW) in FUT FIFA 21. Jesús Navas, De Bruyne and David Soria are the highlights.
FIFA 21 reveals the players selected to be part of the Team of the Week 25. The so-called TOTW raises the cards of the players who have had the best performance on the last day of domestic competitions. Now available during limited-time booster opening and on the transfer market
FUT FIFA 21 Team of the Week 25
Kevin De Bruyne, the key piece on Pep Guardiola’s slate, is the main protagonist of the list, thanks to his average rating of 93. Manchester City’s performance is being difficult to beat for their rivals, who are looking further and further. their distance in the rankings.
On the other hand, the Spanish participation has two proper names. Safety under the sticks of David Soria was essential to maintain Getafe’s zero draw against LaLiga leader Atlético de Madrid. The second, Jesús Navas, shone for the Sevilla band like a real dagger against the Verdiblanca defense.
Then we leave you with all the names, their assessment and the team they defend.
All FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 25 Players
Eleven holder
PT: David Soria, 84, Getafe
CB: José Fonte, 84, Lille
RHP: Jesús Navas, 86, Seville
LI: Tierney, 84, Arsenal
MD: Politano, 84, Naples
CAM: Müller, 89, Bayern Munich
MC: De Bruyne, 93, Manchester City
MC: Koopmeiners, 86, AZ
SD: Diogo Jota, 85, Liverpool
ST: Lautaro Martínez, 89, Inter Milan
ST: Weghorst, 86, Wolfsburg
Alternates
PT: Gikiewicz, 84, Augsburg
CB: Trauner, 83, LASK
MD: Wamangituka, 82, Stuttgart
CAM: Pasalic, 81, Atalanta
ST: Gomis, 85, Al Hilal
SD: De Préville, 81, Bordeaux
DC: Iheanacho, 80, Leicester
Bookings
CAI: Sorinola, 64, MK Dons
CAM: Zhemaletdinov, 79, Lokomotiv Moscow
ST: Dursun, 79, Darmstadt 98
ST: Vlahovic, 78, Fiorentina
ST: Uhre, 75, Brondby IF