FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 24 with Casemiro, Kane, Insigne

FIFA 21 shows the members of the Team of the Week 24. The TOTW, as it is often called, brings together the best players from the last league day in the main world football competitions. Jordi Alba and Casemiro are the big names in LaLiga.
The Real Madrid defensive midfielder is the player with the highest average rating of the entire squad: 91 points. They are closely followed by Kane (90), Insigne (88) and Jordi Alba (88). The choice of two lanes as the axis of the defense is surprising. In fact, there is only one central defender among those chosen: Tah from Leverkusen. The squad has very offensive nuances.
Then we leave you with the complete list of TOTW 24. Remember that they will remain available during the opening of envelopes for a limited time and in the transfer market. In addition, during these 7 days they will be one of the outstanding teams of those available in Squad Battles.
FIFA 21: all players of the Team of the Week 24
Eleven holder
PT: Schmeichel, 86. Leicester
CAD: Kaderabek, 83, Hoffenheim
LI: Shaw, 86, Manchester United
CAI: Jordi Alba, 88, FC Barcelona
MC: Goretzka, 87, Bayern Munich
CDM: Casemiro, 91, Real Madrid
DCM: Kampl, 84, RB Leipzig
MI: Insigne, 88, Naples
ED: Mahrez, 87, Manchester City
ST: Kane, 90, Tottenham
ST: Morata, 87, Piemonte Calcio
Alternates
PT: Jo Hyeon Woo, 81, Ulsan Hyundai
CB: Tah, 82, Leverkusen
CAD: Guilbert, 81, Strasbourg
CAM: Romarinho, 83, Al Attihad
ST: Zahavi, 86, PSV
ST: Sánchez, 83, Inter Milan
DC: David, 81, Lille
Bookings
RHP: Yiadom, 80, Reading
IM: Allevinah, 76, Clermont Foot
CAM: Jay, 68, Exeter City
ST: Maclaren, 79, Melbourne City
ST: Larsson, 78, Spartak of Moscow