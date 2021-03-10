FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 24 with Casemiro, Kane, Insigne

We tell you the players chosen in the FIFA 21 Team of the Week 24. Casemiro, Kane, Insigne and Jordi Alba are the most prominent names.

FIFA 21 shows the members of the Team of the Week 24. The TOTW, as it is often called, brings together the best players from the last league day in the main world football competitions. Jordi Alba and Casemiro are the big names in LaLiga.

The Real Madrid defensive midfielder is the player with the highest average rating of the entire squad: 91 points. They are closely followed by Kane (90), Insigne (88) and Jordi Alba (88). The choice of two lanes as the axis of the defense is surprising. In fact, there is only one central defender among those chosen: Tah from Leverkusen. The squad has very offensive nuances.

Then we leave you with the complete list of TOTW 24. Remember that they will remain available during the opening of envelopes for a limited time and in the transfer market. In addition, during these 7 days they will be one of the outstanding teams of those available in Squad Battles.

FIFA 21: all players of the Team of the Week 24

Eleven holder

PT: Schmeichel, 86. Leicester

CAD: Kaderabek, 83, Hoffenheim

LI: Shaw, 86, Manchester United

CAI: Jordi Alba, 88, FC Barcelona

MC: Goretzka, 87, Bayern Munich

CDM: Casemiro, 91, Real Madrid

DCM: Kampl, 84, RB Leipzig

MI: Insigne, 88, Naples

ED: Mahrez, 87, Manchester City

ST: Kane, 90, Tottenham

ST: Morata, 87, Piemonte Calcio

Alternates

PT: Jo Hyeon Woo, 81, Ulsan Hyundai

CB: Tah, 82, Leverkusen

CAD: Guilbert, 81, Strasbourg

CAM: Romarinho, 83, Al Attihad

ST: Zahavi, 86, PSV

ST: Sánchez, 83, Inter Milan

DC: David, 81, Lille

Bookings

RHP: Yiadom, 80, Reading

IM: Allevinah, 76, Clermont Foot

CAM: Jay, 68, Exeter City

ST: Maclaren, 79, Melbourne City

ST: Larsson, 78, Spartak of Moscow