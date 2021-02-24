FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 22 featuring Isak, Lucas Vázquez

Here are the players chosen to be part of the Team of the Week 22 in FUT FIFA 21. The TOTW is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC.
FIFA 21 publishes its new Team of the Week. FUT TOTW 22 is now available during the limited-time pack open, in addition to the transfer market. Among the players stands out a great presence of the Premier League, although there is Spanish representation.
Lucas Vázquez has a letter that honors his new position in Zidane’s eleven. As a right back he will have a PIR of 85. On the other hand, Isak’s goals in the past day have made him deserve to be part of the selected team. Cristiano Ronaldo is the player with the highest average: 95.
Perhaps the most interesting of the chosen cards is Rashford’s. With 89 points you can have a fast left midfielder (95 pace), with shot (89) and dribbling (89). Without a doubt, one of the sensations of the English league competition so far.
FIFA 21 Team of the Week (TOTW) – Complete List
Then we leave you with the complete list.
Headlines
PT: Handanovic, 90, Inter Milan
RHP: Lucas Vázquez, 85, Real Madrid
CB: Keane, 84, Everton
CB: Romero, 84, Atalanta
IM: Rashford, 89, Manchester United
MC: Bernardo Silva, 89, Manchester City
MC: Luis Alberto, 87, Lazio
MC: De Paul, 84, Udinese
ST: Cristiano Ronaldo, 95, Piemonte Calcio
ST: Haller, 84, Ajax
ST: Isak, 82, Real Sociedad
Alternates
PT: Rui Patrício, 86, Wolverhampton
CB: Maripán, 81, AS Monaco
CAM: Younes, 84, Eint. Frankfurt
IM: Caio, 82, Al Ain FC
IM: Steffen, 82, Wolfsburg
IM: Mavididi, 81, Motpellier
ST: Kangin Lee, 80, Valencia
Bookings
PT: Phillips, 78, Cardiff City
CB: Van Den Bergh, 76, Beerschot VA
SDD: Lucas Piazón, 78, SC Braga
ST: Berisha, 77, Salzburg
ED: Wilks, 76, Hull City