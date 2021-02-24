FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 22 featuring Isak, Lucas Vázquez

Here are the players chosen to be part of the Team of the Week 22 in FUT FIFA 21. The TOTW is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC.

FIFA 21 publishes its new Team of the Week. FUT TOTW 22 is now available during the limited-time pack open, in addition to the transfer market. Among the players stands out a great presence of the Premier League, although there is Spanish representation.

Lucas Vázquez has a letter that honors his new position in Zidane’s eleven. As a right back he will have a PIR of 85. On the other hand, Isak’s goals in the past day have made him deserve to be part of the selected team. Cristiano Ronaldo is the player with the highest average: 95.

Perhaps the most interesting of the chosen cards is Rashford’s. With 89 points you can have a fast left midfielder (95 pace), with shot (89) and dribbling (89). Without a doubt, one of the sensations of the English league competition so far.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week (TOTW) – Complete List

Then we leave you with the complete list.

Headlines

PT: Handanovic, 90, Inter Milan

RHP: Lucas Vázquez, 85, Real Madrid

CB: Keane, 84, Everton

CB: Romero, 84, Atalanta

IM: Rashford, 89, Manchester United

MC: Bernardo Silva, 89, Manchester City

MC: Luis Alberto, 87, Lazio

MC: De Paul, 84, Udinese

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo, 95, Piemonte Calcio

ST: Haller, 84, Ajax

ST: Isak, 82, Real Sociedad

Alternates

PT: Rui Patrício, 86, Wolverhampton

CB: Maripán, 81, AS Monaco

CAM: Younes, 84, Eint. Frankfurt

IM: Caio, 82, Al Ain FC

IM: Steffen, 82, Wolfsburg

IM: Mavididi, 81, Motpellier

ST: Kangin Lee, 80, Valencia

Bookings

PT: Phillips, 78, Cardiff City

CB: Van Den Bergh, 76, Beerschot VA

SDD: Lucas Piazón, 78, SC Braga

ST: Berisha, 77, Salzburg

ED: Wilks, 76, Hull City