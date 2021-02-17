FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 21 featuring Stones, Lukaku

Now available in FIFA 21 the TOTW 21 in FUT with Stones, Lukaku, Marcos Llorente and Aubameyang. This is the brand new team of the week.

FIFA 21 chooses the Team of the Week 21. The so-called TOTW, as it is often called, is already available during the opening of packs and in the transfer market from this moment. The selection stands out for the inclusion of Manchester City center-back, Stones, and Arsenal forward, Aubameyang.

FIFA 21 TOTW 21 Now Available

Marcos Llorente is the only LaLiga representation. The Atlético de Madrid midfielder has an average rating of 86 points, driven by his pace (88), dribbling and physical (both 86). On the other hand, the highlight of number 21 is taken by two center forwards. Aubameyang, with 88 on average, is a veritable gazelle: 94 points on average in pace. Lukaku, on the other hand, shares the same rating, except that his speed is lower. On the contrary, the physicist has a difference of 17 points between the two, from 87 for the Belgian to 70 for the international with Gabon.

Here we leave you with the complete selection:

FIFA 21: full list of TOTW 21

Starting team

PT: Martinez, 84, Aston Villa

CB: Stones, 85, Manchester City

CB: Coates, 84, Sporting Lisbon

CB: Hilton, 81, Montpellier

MD: Marcos Llorente, 86, Atlético de Madrid

DCM: Ndidi, 86, Leicester City

CAM: Banega, 85, Al-Shabab Club

MC: Veretout, 82, Roma FC

ST: Lukaku, 88, Inter Milan

ST: Aubameyang, 88, Arsenal

ST: Muriel, 84, Atalanta

Alternates

PT: Meret, 82, Naples

CB: Niakhaté, 81, Mainz 05

MD: Sarr, 82, Watford

CAM: Thomasson, 81, Racing Club of Strasbourg Alsace

RHP: Blas, 81, FC Nantes

DC: Yaremchuk, 84, K.A. to Ghent

ST: Nkunku, 83, RB Leipzig

Bookings

MC: Choi, 74, Karlsruher SC

ST: Gomis, 83, Al-Hilal Saudi Football Club

ST: Wyke, 80, Sunderland FC

ST: Moberg Karlsson, 79, Sparta of Prague

ST: Derbyshire, 75, Macarthur Football Club