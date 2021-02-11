FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 20 featuring Varane, Depay

Now available in FIFA 21 the TOTW 20, in which Depay, Varane, Morales and Oyarzabal stand out. You will see them during the opening of envelopes and the market.
FIFA 21 reveals the Team of the Week 20. The TOTW, as it is often called, is marked by the broad Spanish representation, both in our league and internationally. Names like Morales, Angeliño and Oyarzabal stand out in a list already available during the opening of envelopes.
FIFA 21 TOTW 20 Now Available
The highlight of the selection is obvious. Varane, Sterling and Depay are the three highest rated players in this TOTW, in addition to sharing third place with Oyarzabal. Morales’s letter is really interesting. Like MI, few players have 91 pace, 88 dribble and 85 shot. Starting from midfield, he aims to be very interesting in LaLiga teams.
In the case of Varane, his two goals against Huesca have earned him to be part of a real luxury reinforcement for FUT Champions defenses. Then we leave you with the complete list.
Complete list of FIFA 21 TOTW 20
Starting team
PT: Muslera, 84, Galatasaray
CB: Varane, 87, Real Madrid
CB: Kimpembe, 86, PSG
CB: Paulista, 84, Valencia
IM: Morales, 84, Raise
IM: Angeliño, 83, RB Leipzig
MD: Golovin, 82, AS Monaco
IM: Rebic, 82, AC Milan
EI: Sterling, 90, Manchester City
SD: Depay, 88, Olympique de Lyon
LW: Oyarzabal, 87, Real Sociedad
Alternates
PT: Gerin, 84, Genoa
LI: Shaw, 84, 1. Manchester United
CAM: Almirón, 82, Newcastle
CAM: Lingard, 81, West Ham United
DC: Nsame, 84, Young Boys
EI: Diaby, 84, Leverkusen
IE: Laborde, 81, Montpellier
Bookings
MC: Rexhbeçaj, 78, FC Cologne
IM: Canelo, 78, Deportivo Toluca
MC: Grgic, 76, FC Sion
ST: Durdevic, 77, Sporting de Gijón
ST: Charles, 73, Accrington Stanley FC