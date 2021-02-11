FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 20 featuring Varane, Depay

Now available in FIFA 21 the TOTW 20, in which Depay, Varane, Morales and Oyarzabal stand out. You will see them during the opening of envelopes and the market.

FIFA 21 reveals the Team of the Week 20. The TOTW, as it is often called, is marked by the broad Spanish representation, both in our league and internationally. Names like Morales, Angeliño and Oyarzabal stand out in a list already available during the opening of envelopes.

FIFA 21 TOTW 20 Now Available

The highlight of the selection is obvious. Varane, Sterling and Depay are the three highest rated players in this TOTW, in addition to sharing third place with Oyarzabal. Morales’s letter is really interesting. Like MI, few players have 91 pace, 88 dribble and 85 shot. Starting from midfield, he aims to be very interesting in LaLiga teams.

In the case of Varane, his two goals against Huesca have earned him to be part of a real luxury reinforcement for FUT Champions defenses. Then we leave you with the complete list.

Complete list of FIFA 21 TOTW 20

Starting team

PT: Muslera, 84, Galatasaray

CB: Varane, 87, Real Madrid

CB: Kimpembe, 86, PSG

CB: Paulista, 84, Valencia

IM: Morales, 84, Raise

IM: Angeliño, 83, RB Leipzig

MD: Golovin, 82, AS Monaco

IM: Rebic, 82, AC Milan

EI: Sterling, 90, Manchester City

SD: Depay, 88, Olympique de Lyon

LW: Oyarzabal, 87, Real Sociedad

Alternates

PT: Gerin, 84, Genoa

LI: Shaw, 84, 1. Manchester United

CAM: Almirón, 82, Newcastle

CAM: Lingard, 81, West Ham United

DC: Nsame, 84, Young Boys

EI: Diaby, 84, Leverkusen

IE: Laborde, 81, Montpellier

Bookings

MC: Rexhbeçaj, 78, FC Cologne

IM: Canelo, 78, Deportivo Toluca

MC: Grgic, 76, FC Sion

ST: Durdevic, 77, Sporting de Gijón

ST: Charles, 73, Accrington Stanley FC