FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 19 featuring Salah, Lautaro

FIFA 21 confirms the 22 players that are part of TOTW 19. Now available in Ultimate Team on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC; complete list.

FIFA 21 confirms the players selected in the Team of the Week 19 (TOTW 19). All 22 footballers are now available during the packet opening in Ultimate Team. The day has been starring the latest patch on PS4, Xbox One and PC, in addition to some adjustments on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

FIFA 21 TOTW 19: Featured Players

As we said in our prediction, Mohamed Salah has the highest rated card among the chosen ones. The Egyptian stood out in his team’s victory against West Ham United, with two chicharros that tipped the balance 1-3 towards the visitors.

With regard to LaLiga, two are chosen this week. Bono manages to stand out under the sticks of Ipurúa. Sevilla FC claimed the 0-2 victory in a field that is always difficult for those who visit it. However, his performance has earned him the opportunity to receive an IF letter. The other player we refer to is the Spanish Rafa Mir, from Huesca.

Full list of FIFA 21 TOTW 19

Starting team

PT: Bono, 81, Sevilla FC

CB: Chielini, 88, Piemonte Calcio

RHP: Joao Cancelo, 86, Manchester City

RHP: Debuchy, 82, Saint-Ettienne

MC: Milinkovic-Savic, 88, Lazio

DCM: Delaney, 86, Borussia Dortmund

DCM: Soucek, 86, West Ham United

DCM: André, 83, Lille

RW: Salah, 92, Liverpool FC

SDI: Mkhitaryan, 86, Roma FC

ST: Lautaro Martínez, 88, Inter Milan

Alternates

PT: Balcombe, 70, Doncaster Rovers

EXP: Wolf, 81, 1. FC Köln

CAM: Pereyra, 81, Udinese

ST: Wilson, 84, Newcastle

ST: André Silva, 84, Eintracht Frankfurt

ST: Bamford, 82, Leeds United

DC: Giakoumakis, 81, VVV-Venlo

Bookings

CB: Trauner, 80, Lask

MC: Abergel, 78, FC Lorient

ST: Rafa Mir, 78, SD Huesca

ST: Kuchta, 78, Slavia Prague

ST: Toney, 77, Brentford