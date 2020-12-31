FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 14 featuring Casemiro, Lenglet

EA Sports presents a new Team of the Week for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team featuring footballers such as Casemiro, Lenglet and Rashford, among others.

One more week, EA Sports presents a new TOTW or FIFA 21 Team of the Week, the new installment of EA’s popular football simulator. So much so, that the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TOTW 14 with footballers such as Casemiro, Lenglet and Rashford, among others, is now available. This has been shared by Electronic Arts through its official channels, with a Team of the Week with improved statistics for the most outstanding players of the last league day. A starting eleven full of world stars along with a selection of substitutes and reserves, up to a total of 23 players.

FUT 21 Team of the Week 14

Thus, and from today December 30, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in peninsular time and until next Wednesday, we can already get the new TOTW 14 cards of FUT 21, only for a limited time. Along with the starting eleven we find alternates and reserves such as Rubén García, Bernardoni, Saïss or Cáceres, among others.

Below we offer you the complete list of players, both from the FIFA FUT 21 TOTW 14 (Team of the Week) team, as well as the substitute and reserve players.

Starting team

GK: Mike Maignan 82> 84 (LOSC Lille / France)

CB: Clément Lenglet 85> 86 (FC Barcelona / France)

CB: Jason Denayer 79> 82> 84 (Olympique Lyon / Belgium)

CB: Armando Izzo 79> 82 (Torino / Italy)

CDM: Casemiro 89> 90 (Real Madrid / Brazil)

IM: Marcus Rashford 85> 86> 88 (Manchester United / England)

IM: Yannick Carrasco 82> 84> 86 (Atlético de Madrid / Belgium)

MD: João Cancelo 83> 85 (Manchester City / Portugal)

SDI: Lautaro Martínez 84> 86> 87 (Inter Milan / Argentina)

DC: Omar Al Soma 77> 81> 84 (Al Ahli / Syria)

ST: Luis Muriel 79> 82 (Atalanta / Colombia)

Alternates

PO: Paul Bernardoni 78> 82 (Angers SCO / France)

CB: Romain Saïss 78> 82 (Wolverhampthon Wanderers / Morocco)

MD: Bukayo Saka 75> 81 (Arsenal / England)

MD: Martín Cáceres 76> 81 (Fiorentina / Uruguay)

CAM: Hakan Çalhanoğlu 79> 82 (AC Milan / Turkey)

ST: Rubén García 79> 82 (CA Osasuna / Spain)

ST: Odsonne Edouard 75> 81 (Celtic / France)

Bookings

ED: Lorenzo Melgarejo 73> 79 (Racing Club / Paraguay)

IE: Sergi Canós 70> 78 (Brentford / Spain)

LW: Brennan Johnson 59> 69 (Lincoln City / Wales)

ST: Bryan Linssen 74> 80 (Feyenoord / Netherlands)

ST: Ibrahima Wadji 63> 73 (FK Haugesund / Senegal)



