FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 12 featuring Kroos, Vardy

EA Sports presents a new Team of the Week for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team featuring footballers the likes of Kroos, Vardy and Dani Olmo, among others.

One more week, EA Sports presents a new TOTW or FIFA 21 Team of the Week, the new installment of EA’s popular football simulator. So much so, that the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TOTW 12 with footballers such as Kroos, Vardy and Dani Olmo, among others, is now available. This has been shared by Electronic Arts through its official channels, with a Team of the Week with improved statistics for the most outstanding players of the last league day. A starting eleven full of world stars along with a selection of substitutes and reserves, up to a total of 23 players.

FUT 21 Team of the Week 12

Thus, and starting today, December 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. CST and until next Wednesday, we can already get the new TOTW 12 cards from FUT 21, only for a limited time. Along with the starting eleven we find alternates and reserves such as Keane, Carlos Soler or Martínez, among others. Among the outstanding players of LaLiga we find Kroos of Real Madrid, Koundé of Sevilla F.C. and Carlos Soler from Valencia C.F.

Below we offer you the complete list of players, both from the FIFA FUT 21 TOTW 12 (Team of the Week) team, as well as the substitute and reserve players.

Starting team

GK: Consigli (84)

CB: Ginter (84)

RB: Tavernier (84)

CB: Koundé (82)

CM: Kroos (89)

RM: Lozano (86)

CAM: Dani Olmo (84)

LM: Bamba (84)

ST: Vardy (88)

LF: Mkhitaryan (85)

ST: Benedetto (82)

Alternates

GK: Martinez (82)

CB: Keane (82)

CM: Carlos Soler (84)

CM: Lucas Paqueta (81)

CAM: Zelarayan (81)

RW: Antony (82)

ST: Weissman (81)

Bookings

RB: Sorescu (78)

ST: Gigliotti (79)

ST: Mancuso (78)

ST: Clarke Harris (76)

ST: Sascha Mölders (75)



