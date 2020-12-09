FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 11 Featuring Salah, Son

EA Sports presents a new Team of the Week for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team featuring footballers the likes of Salah, Son, Zaha and Pogba, among others.

One more week, EA Sports presents a new TOTW or FIFA 21 Team of the Week, the new installment of EA’s popular football simulator. So much so, that the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TOTW 11 is now available with players of the stature of Salah, Son, Zaha and Pogba, among others. This has been shared by Electronic Arts through its official channels, with a Team of the Week with improved statistics for the most outstanding players of the last league match. A starting eleven full of world stars along with a selection of substitutes and reserves, up to a total of 23 players.

FUT 21 Team of the Week 11

Thus, and from today, December 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in peninsular time and until next Wednesday, we can already get the new TOTW 11 cards of FUT 21, only for a limited time. Along with the eleven starter we find alternates and reserves such as Kolar, Rafinha, Hugo Mallo or El Arabi, among others.

Below we offer you the complete list of players, both from the FIFA FUT 21 TOTW 11 (Team of the Week) team, as well as the substitute and reserve players.

Starting team

GK: Anthony Lopes, 86, Olympique Lyon

RWB: Kieran Trippier, 85, Atletico Madrid

RB: Juan Cuadrado, 84, Piemonte Calcio

CB: Pablo, 82, Girondins Bordeaux

LM: Heung-Min Son, 88, Tottenham Hotspur

CM: Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, 87, Lazio Rom

CM: Paul Pogba, 87, Manchester United

RM: Otavio, 83, FC Porto

RW: Mo Salah, 91, Liverpool FC

ST: Wilfried Zaha, 86, Crystal Palace

ST: Krystof Piatek, 82, Hertha BSC

Alternates

GK: Ondrej Kolar, 82, Slavia Prag

RB: Hugo Mallo, 82, Celta Vigo

CM: Rafinha Alcantara, 82, Paris Saint-Germain

CDM: Julian Baumgartlinger, 81, Bayer Leverkusen

ST: Youssef El-Arabi, 84, Olympiakos Piräus

CF: Emil Forsberg, 82, RB Leipzig

ST: Ludovic Ajourue, 81, Racing Straßburg

Bookings

GK: Michael Esser, 80, Hannover 96

CB: Mattias Bjärsmyr, 77, IFK Göteburg

CAM: Emanuel Reynoso, 80, Minnesota

ST: Mickel Le Bihan, 78, AJ Auxerre

ST: Jakov Puljic, 76, Jagiellonia Bialystok



