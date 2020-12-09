FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 11 Featuring Salah, Son

EA Sports presents a new Team of the Week for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team featuring footballers the likes of Salah, Son, Zaha and Pogba, among others.
One more week, EA Sports presents a new TOTW or FIFA 21 Team of the Week, the new installment of EA’s popular football simulator. So much so, that the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TOTW 11 is now available with players of the stature of Salah, Son, Zaha and Pogba, among others. This has been shared by Electronic Arts through its official channels, with a Team of the Week with improved statistics for the most outstanding players of the last league match. A starting eleven full of world stars along with a selection of substitutes and reserves, up to a total of 23 players.
FUT 21 Team of the Week 11
Thus, and from today, December 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in peninsular time and until next Wednesday, we can already get the new TOTW 11 cards of FUT 21, only for a limited time. Along with the eleven starter we find alternates and reserves such as Kolar, Rafinha, Hugo Mallo or El Arabi, among others.
Below we offer you the complete list of players, both from the FIFA FUT 21 TOTW 11 (Team of the Week) team, as well as the substitute and reserve players.
Starting team
GK: Anthony Lopes, 86, Olympique Lyon
RWB: Kieran Trippier, 85, Atletico Madrid
RB: Juan Cuadrado, 84, Piemonte Calcio
CB: Pablo, 82, Girondins Bordeaux
LM: Heung-Min Son, 88, Tottenham Hotspur
CM: Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, 87, Lazio Rom
CM: Paul Pogba, 87, Manchester United
RM: Otavio, 83, FC Porto
RW: Mo Salah, 91, Liverpool FC
ST: Wilfried Zaha, 86, Crystal Palace
ST: Krystof Piatek, 82, Hertha BSC
Alternates
GK: Ondrej Kolar, 82, Slavia Prag
RB: Hugo Mallo, 82, Celta Vigo
CM: Rafinha Alcantara, 82, Paris Saint-Germain
CDM: Julian Baumgartlinger, 81, Bayer Leverkusen
ST: Youssef El-Arabi, 84, Olympiakos Piräus
CF: Emil Forsberg, 82, RB Leipzig
ST: Ludovic Ajourue, 81, Racing Straßburg
Bookings
GK: Michael Esser, 80, Hannover 96
CB: Mattias Bjärsmyr, 77, IFK Göteburg
CAM: Emanuel Reynoso, 80, Minnesota
ST: Mickel Le Bihan, 78, AJ Auxerre
ST: Jakov Puljic, 76, Jagiellonia Bialystok