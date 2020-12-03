FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 10 with Griezmann, Iago Aspas

The TOTW 10, Team of the Week, is now available in FIFA 21. FUT is expanded with 23 new cards with the best players from the last day.

One more week, EA Sports presents the new TOTW, the Team of the Week in FIFA 21 after taking into account the performances of the players during the last day of the league. The list of starters, substitutes and reserves is now available through PS4, Xbox One and PC, as well as backward compatible versions on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

FUT 21 Team of the Week 10

The selection of 23 stands out for the wide presence of players from our league competition. Starting, how could it be otherwise, with Pacheco, Deportivo Alavés’ goalkeeper. The goal monopolized all the lights in the victory of the San Sebastian team against those of Zinedine Zidane. On the other hand, Iago Aspas’s great game has deserved his recognition in the Electronic Arts simulator. Both have increased their valuation to 86 points.

Here is the complete list of the Team of the Week 10 (TOTW 10. Remember that they will remain in envelopes for a limited time.

Title Team

PT: Pacheco, 86, Deportivo Alavés

CB: Romagnoli, 85, Milan

RHP: Aguilar, 82, A.S Monaco

LI: Mendy, 84, Manchester City

MC: Fabián, 84, Naples

MC: Neuhaus, 82, Borussia M’gladbach

MC: Skhiri, 81, 1.FC Cologne

IM: Raphinha, 84, Leeds United

EI: Griezmann, 88, FC Barcelona

ST: Lautaro Martínez, 86, Inter Milan

ST: Iago Aspas, 86, Celta de Vigo

Alternates

PT: Costil, 82, Giron. Bordeaux

CB: Boyata, 81, Hertha Berlin

MC: Klaassen, 81, Ajax

MC: De Paul, 81, Udinese

IS: Toko-Ekambi, 82, Olympique de Lyon

ED: Pedro Gonçalves, 81, Sporting Lisbon

ST: Weghorst, 84, VfL Wolfsburg

Reservation

MD: Ienaga, 79, Kawasaki Front

CAM: Peinados, 77, MBS Pro League

ST: Diagne, 80, Galatasaray

ED: Zinckernagel, 79, FK Bodo / Glimt

DC: Bowman, 73, Exeter City



