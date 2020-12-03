FUT FIFA 21 TOTW 10 with Griezmann, Iago Aspas

The TOTW 10, Team of the Week, is now available in FIFA 21. FUT is expanded with 23 new cards with the best players from the last day.
One more week, EA Sports presents the new TOTW, the Team of the Week in FIFA 21 after taking into account the performances of the players during the last day of the league. The list of starters, substitutes and reserves is now available through PS4, Xbox One and PC, as well as backward compatible versions on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.
FUT 21 Team of the Week 10
The selection of 23 stands out for the wide presence of players from our league competition. Starting, how could it be otherwise, with Pacheco, Deportivo Alavés’ goalkeeper. The goal monopolized all the lights in the victory of the San Sebastian team against those of Zinedine Zidane. On the other hand, Iago Aspas’s great game has deserved his recognition in the Electronic Arts simulator. Both have increased their valuation to 86 points.
Here is the complete list of the Team of the Week 10 (TOTW 10. Remember that they will remain in envelopes for a limited time.
Title Team
PT: Pacheco, 86, Deportivo Alavés
CB: Romagnoli, 85, Milan
RHP: Aguilar, 82, A.S Monaco
LI: Mendy, 84, Manchester City
MC: Fabián, 84, Naples
MC: Neuhaus, 82, Borussia M’gladbach
MC: Skhiri, 81, 1.FC Cologne
IM: Raphinha, 84, Leeds United
EI: Griezmann, 88, FC Barcelona
ST: Lautaro Martínez, 86, Inter Milan
ST: Iago Aspas, 86, Celta de Vigo
Alternates
PT: Costil, 82, Giron. Bordeaux
CB: Boyata, 81, Hertha Berlin
MC: Klaassen, 81, Ajax
MC: De Paul, 81, Udinese
IS: Toko-Ekambi, 82, Olympique de Lyon
ED: Pedro Gonçalves, 81, Sporting Lisbon
ST: Weghorst, 84, VfL Wolfsburg
Reservation
MD: Ienaga, 79, Kawasaki Front
CAM: Peinados, 77, MBS Pro League
ST: Diagne, 80, Galatasaray
ED: Zinckernagel, 79, FK Bodo / Glimt
DC: Bowman, 73, Exeter City