FUT FIFA 21: The best boosters to turn the game around

Sometimes you need to have a player who knows how to turn the game around. Meet the 10 best boosters to win in FIFA Ultimate Team.

FIFA 21 hits the market. The new installment of EA Sports football has not landed as well as expected. However, its strength remains overwhelming, especially in the face of the new generation of consoles. If you make the jump to them, you can take your copy of the current one without spending a single euro more.

As part of our detailed guide, today we are offering you the 10 hottest players for Ultimate Team. Those who know how to break the monotony of a match and tip the balance in your favor. Whether it’s speed, definition or dribbling, they are your best opportunities on the bench.

Pepé – 2,100 coins

The Arsenal midfielder is the owner of the right wing. Its 89 rhythm makes it a real drill for those worn centrals. In addition, he knows how to play with leather. 83 dribbling, neither more nor less, which is accompanied by a 78 shot. He knows how to define decent, gallops like few others and can leave whoever he wants. It’s a very cheap option even if the chemistry doesn’t fit.

Rhythm: 89

Shot: 78

Pass: 75

Dribble: 83

Defense: 33

Physical: 66

Felipe Anderson – 6,500 coins

Felipe acts as Pepé, but on the left wing. They share the same assessment of pace, except that the Brazilian is better with his footwork. Its 86 dribble is a rare identity stamp for a less than 10,000 coin attacker. His 75 shooting makes up for it by being a kind of factory to center balls. With an ultra-offensive tactic, a central or reference 9 can easily enter the auction.

Rhythm: 89

Shot: 75

Pass: 78

Dribble: 86

Defense: 55

Physical: 61

Top 10 FUT Boosters – Full List

Due to the constant change in the prices of the transfer market, the required currencies may vary.

Pepé | 2,100 coins

Felipe Anderson | 6,500 coins

Vinícius Jr. | 8,000 coins

Felipe Mora | 9,800 coins

Joao Felix | 5,000 coins

Romelu Lukaku | 7,200 coins

Alexander Lacazette | 5,000 coins

Frank Acheampong | 700 coins

Hirving Lozano | 1,700 coins

Hee Chan Hwang | 750 coins



