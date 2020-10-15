FUT FIFA 21 packs: all types, rewards

Learn about all types of Ultimate Team packs in FIFA 21. How likely are certain players to receive and what rewards they will bring with them.

Ultimate Team in FIFA 21 has already distributed its first wave of rewards. The EA Sports simulator has already been released, so the doubts around FUT flourish again. This installment is special for fans: it will be the first to coincide with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. If you are one of the users who have already decided to make the leap, you can do it for free from your copy for the current generation.

As part of our detailed guide, today we will focus on the Ultimate Team packs. Odds that certain players will touch, how many there are and what we can expect before opening them. If you want to form your team quickly, this will be the ideal way … although you will be in the hands of chance.

Bronze envelope

Ideal envelope to increase the depth of the club. Contains 12 Bronze items (including players and consumables), 1 of them Unique. Bronze items have an overall rating of up to 64.

Price and odds:

Price: 400 Coins.

Bronze 45+ Player: 100%

Bronze Player 62+: 62%

Bronze 64+ Player: 12%

Premium Bronze Envelope

Three times as many Uniques as in a standard Bronze pack. Contains 12 Bronze items (including players and consumables), 3 of them Unique. Bronze items have an overall rating of up to 64.

Price and odds:

Price: 750 coins.

Bronze 45+ Player: 100%

Bronze Player 62+: 75%

Bronze 64+ Player: 33%

Silver envelope

Ideal envelope for creating mid-level templates. Contains 12 Silver items (including players and consumables), 1 of them Unique. Silver items have an overall rating of between 65 and 74.

Price and odds:

Price: 2500 coins or 50 FIFA Points.

Silver Player 65+: 100%

Silver Player 72+: 28%

Silver Player 74: 3.2%



