FUT FIFA 21: Oblak, Best Player In LaLiga In May

FUT FIFA 21: Jan Oblak is chosen as the best player in LaLiga for the month of May 2021. The Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper achieves his special card, now available. FIFA 21 highlights the best LaLiga player during the month of May. The community has chosen by popular vote Jan Oblak as the most relevant footballer at the close of the Spanish competition. The Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper has been one of the architects of the victory of the mattress team this season. For this, he achieves an outstanding card in Ultimate Team.

Jan Oblak, FIFA 21 POTM: All Stats

Oblak POTM is one of the best goalkeepers that you can unlock in Ultimate Team. His 95 reflexes and 94 position make him a top goalkeeper for high-level matches, such as in FUT Champions or the final divisions.

Stretched: 93

Stop: 95

Serve: 82

Reflexes: 95

Speed: 53

Position 94

Few of you will find better than him, although his value is accompanied by the price you must pay, and that is because completing his two challenges will not cost cheap precisely.

Jan Oblak, how to complete his challenges

Next we tell you what are the completion requirements and which players you must place to solve in an easy way. You have until June 24 to get the letter.

Atlético de Madrid

Requirements

Minimum 1 Atlético de Madrid player

Star value 82 minimum

Team Chemistry 75 minimum

Solution

Reward: Player Mix Pack

PT: Aitor

CB: Jordi Masip

CB: Sergio Asenjo

CFD: Vaclik

DCM: Rakitic

CDM: Herrera (Atlético de Madrid)

MD: Suso

MI: Asensio

CAM: Fekir

DC: Mata (Getafe)

DC: Paco Alcacer

The league

Requirements

Minimum 1 LaLiga Santander player

Minimum 1 TOTW or TOTS player

Star Value 84 minimum

Team Chemistry 55 minimum

Solution

Reward: jumbo gold envelope

PT: Trapp

CB: Praise

CB: Boateng

RHP: Bender

LI: Wang Shenchao (TOTS)

MC: Koke

MC: Can

MC: Lucas Leiva

ED: Hakimi

EI: Alley

DC: Dzeko