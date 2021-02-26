FUT FIFA 21: first team of the What If event now available

EA Sports presents the # 1 team of the event What if …? FIFA 21 Ultimate Team game with dynamic player items.

After yesterday’s announcement with the arrival of the new What If event or What would happen if …? For FUT FIFA 21, we finally have the first team in this new series focused on dynamic Ultimate Team player items. And among the first selected players we find footballers of the stature of Kanté, Gómez, Jovic, Sancho, Marcelo or Pereyra, among others, up to a total of eleven starters. This has been presented by EA Sports through its official channels, also remembering that these letters and their respective statistics will be available only for a limited time.

What If Event Team 1 Now Available

Among those selected we find two LaLiga Santander players such as Alejandro Gómez from Sevilla and Yuri Berchiche from Athletic Club. The selected players of this first team from the What If event or What if …? are as follows:

N’Golo Kanté | Chelsea | 91

Jadon Sancho | Dortmund | 90

Alejandro Gomez | Seville | 90

Marcelo | Lyon | 88

Martin Odegaard | Arsenal | 88

Chris Smalling | Rome | 88

Luka Jovic | Frankfurt | 87

Yuri Berchiche | Athletic Club | 87

Pereyra | Udinese | 87

Pierre Lees-Melou | Nice | 86

Kevin Mbabu | Wolfsburg | 85

Thus, the player with the best statistics is Chelsea midfielder Kanté, with a notable improvement in strength of seven more points; And if his team meets the challenges, he could even improve his average further. The league championship that contributes the most players to this first team is the German one, with the most prominent Jadon Sancho and Kevin Mbabu.

Remember that these items will be available until next Friday, March 5, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CET, at which time the second team of the What If event will be presented.