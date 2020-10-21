FUT FIFA 21: Cheapest teams in the Spanish League

We put the magnifying glass on the cheapest and cheapest teams that you can form around the Spanish League. For very few coins you will take advantage of its performance.

Our guide will let you know how you can take that next leap in quality that will lead you to win more games. Ultima Team remains the king of its game modes. Between considering chemistry, loyalty, and the number of packs available, you’ll constantly be looking to find the best possible team.

In this piece we will dedicate ourselves to talking about the two cheap and cheated LaLiga teams. With a few coins you can form a team with which to jump to Division Rivals without any problem. We are not referring to the best players per se, but those who with very little can take advantage of their performance. We will leave you in which formation they fit, their price and the coach.

FIFA 21 FUT: cheap and tested Spanish first team in the League

This would be the most solvent team to date. For less than 20,000 coins you can form a perfect team for the counterattack. You can see that the main expenses fall on Aspas, Marcelo and Odegaard. We look for speed, millimeter passes and definition. Just what the trio gives us.

We chose Ansu Fati for its speed, but if you want to spend a little more the best option falls on Vinicius Junior. On the other hand, Joan Jordán is another small weak point, although he can make a fix for you while you save for Saúl or Koké. If you prefer, you can change it to Channels, which have better dribbling, shooting and rhythm.

Lucas Vázquez plays his role well on the right wing, especially at that price. The preference in that band for medium teams would be Portu. We want both bands to be fast, to hang balls and enter diagonally. In any case, it is in your power to mold those positions according to your budget.

Formation: 4-3-3 (4) | Coach: Bordalás

Pacheco: 750 coins

Bartra: 1000 coins

Nacho Fernández: 1500 coins

Marcelo: 2500 coins

Rubén Peña: 750 coins

Merino: 700 coins

Odegaard: 2000 coins

Joan Jordán: 1200 coins

Ansu Fati: 950 coins

Iago Aspas: 3,900 coins

Lucas Vázquez: 1000 coins



