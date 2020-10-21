FUT FIFA 21: Cheapest teams in the Premier League

We select the cheapest and cheapest Premier League squads in FIFA 21 FUT. Spend few coins and get the most out of it.

FIFA 21 has a lot of fabric to cut. Therefore, in our detailed guide we review each of the characteristics of its game modes. In it you will know which players to sign for Career mode, how to face the Ultimate Team board or what the hell you have to do to defend in this game. Yes, defense is still the unfinished business for many.

In previous pieces we focused on the cheapest and cheapest teams in the Spanish League in FUT. We will now follow that methodology with another of the most famous competitions on the scene: the Premier League. While it is true that prices skyrocket a bit compared to the others, you will also receive several of the best players in the game.

FIFA 21 FUT: cheap and tested Premier League first team

The first team of our Premier League team is clear: speed and control. The English league has a multitude of wingers with very high rhythm figures compared to the others. This lineup has two main protagonists, such as Pulisic and Pépé. Both are the reference above, where our football has to flow.

Abraham, on the other hand, is a 9 that is there as a very cheap alternative, but nothing more. His shot of 78 can define the game when he faces the goalkeeper, but we must bear in mind that the weight of the attack will pass through both bands. On the other hand, the midfield is characterized by good pass and dribble ratings. Although Ceballos falters a bit, he plays his role well.

Behind us we have Chelsea overcrowding. Thiago Silva is the most expensive investment of the set (6,300 coins). Believe us: it’s worth it. 86 defense at this price is not often available. On both bands we have complete full-backs, although in the case of Marcos Alonso he is a full-back with more offensive defensive capacity.

Formation: 4-3-3 (4) | Coach: Frank Lampard

Kepa: 1000 coins

Zouma: 1600 coins

Thiago Silva: 6,300 coins

Marcos Alonso: 1000 coins

Azpilicueta: 3800 coins

Dani Ceballos: 950 coins

Ozil: 1200 coins

Kovacic: 2,100 coins

Pépé: 1500 coins

Pulisic: 3000 coins

Abraham; 700 coins



