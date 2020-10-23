FUT FIFA 21: Cheapest and cheapest teams Bundesliga

We comb the Bundesliga to form the cheapest and cheapest teams available. The German competition has players who can take advantage of it.

During the pieces that are part of our guide on FIFA 21, we have repeatedly discussed how you can strengthen your team with the best players available on the market. We are not only talking about those with the highest valuation, but those who fit better in your eleven of gala.

Within Ultimate Team we can appreciate the best cheap teams with great performance from the most important competitions, such as the Spanish League or the Premier League. Next we will do the same with the Bundesliga, where we can form a very nice team for very few coins.

FIFA 21 FUT: cheap and tested first Bundesliga team

Our first line-up has two key axes: being solid behind and fast on the wings from the center of the field to the front. Pavard and Halstenberg have pace 69 and 66, respectively, while their defense reaches 81. In this way we are sending a message to the opponent, one in which they will know that we will be difficult to stop on the long pass counterattack.

On the other hand, the midfield moves the ball skillfully, optimally. Brandt stands out with his 86 dribbling, a true spectacle on the court with which you can take advantage of his techniques. His 82 pass allows him to pass diagonally between the lines to both ends.

That trident above does not stand out especially for its shot. In fact, Diaby even has a shot of 66, which is slim for a 93-pace winger. However, the three beat the 90 pace, which allows them to enter the area like a true hammer. If you want a fast team for long balls, these will be key.

Formation: 4-3-3 (4) | Coach: Hans-Dieter Flick

Bürki: 3000 coins

Ginter: 1000 coins

Boateng: 1100 coins

Halstenberg: 750 coins

Pavard: 800 coins

Sabitzer: 1600 coins

Can: 1200 coins

Brandt: 3700 coins

Bellarabi: 850 coins

Diaby: 750 coins

Hwang Hee Chan: 700 coins

FIFA 21 FUT: cheap and tested second Bundesliga team

However, with the second team we seek control based on short passes. Between Dani, Tolisso and Sabitzer, you can have a midfield capable of moving the ball quickly. The Bundesliga does not have great forwards with a cheap medium profile. There is a great jump between the more tops and those away from the big lights.

We recommend using possession tactic and placing the two forwards as references. Touching the ball we will press the rival towards their area, so we will always look for the pass between the final demarques of the pair. Take advantage of Plea’s outside shot, he hits very well, catching rivals by surprise.

The strength of the right wing in terms of chemistry is a good way to squeeze its capabilities. Back you should not have problems. Upamecano has 79 defense, yes, but his 81 physique makes up for that lack. He has a pair of height, like Lucas, who for less than 2000 coins gives you a defense of 83 points. Almost nothing. Keep in mind that Javi Martínez acts as an exceptional anchor. His low pace (37) more than makes up for it, thanks to his 84 defense and 80 physique.

Formation: 4-1-2-1-2 (2) | Coach: Hans-Dieter Flick

Trapp: 1200 coins

Lucas Hernández: 1400 coins

Upamecano: 2400 coins

Mukiele: 900 coins

Angeliño: 900 coins

Javi Martínez: 700 coins

Sabitzer: 1600 coins

Tolisso: 900 coins

Dani Olmo: 1200 coins

Poulsen: 700 coins

Plea: 700 coins



