FUT Draft FIFA 22: All Rewards Online And Offline

FIFA 22: We tell you all the rewards of FUT Draft in its online and offline aspects of FIFA 22. Choose the bonuses that you will receive according to your victories. FIFA 22 offers one more year its assortment of main game modes, such as the popular Ultimate Team. FUT goes beyond Division Rivals: there are other aspects just as important and where to get rewards. Among them is Draft, which allows players to play with some teams generated by their choices.
In it you can play up to four games. Chaining down victories will take you through the levels, while losing will keep you on the number of successes you have achieved. To enter you need to spend one of the two currencies: 15000 coins or 300 FIFA Points. The sum is the same both in the offline option and against other players. However, the rewards are higher in the second. We tell you all of them.
FUT DRAFT Single Player
You will have to choose an option from the following according to the victories you achieve.
0 wins
Gold envelope
Draft Token Pack
1 wins
Two gold envelopes and one silver envelope
2 wins
Premium jumbo gold envelope
Three gold envelopes
Two gold envelopes and one jumbo premium silver envelope
3 wins
Two gold envelopes and one silver envelope
Two gold envelopes and one premium gold envelope
Premium Gold Pack and a Draft Token Pack
Three Premium Gold Packs
Premium gold envelope and one jumbo premium gold envelope
Premium jumbo gold pack and jumbo gold players pack
4 wins
Gold Envelope and Premium Gold Envelope
Premium Gold Pack and Gold Players Pack
Premium Gold Pack and Draft Token Pack
Premium Gold Envelope and Premium Jumbo Gold Envelope
Unique gold envelope
Gold Players Pack and Premium Jumbo Gold Pack
Two jumo premium gold packs
Premium Jumbo Gold Pack and Draft Token Pack
Two Premium Gold Envelopes and Premium Jumbo Gold Envelope
Premium Jumbo Gold Pack (26) and Draft Token Pack
Premium Gold Pack and Premium Gold Players Pack
Mega envelope
Premium Gold Pack and Two Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (26)
Gold Players Pack and Premium Gold Players Pack
Gold Players Pack and Premium Jumbo Gold Pack (26)
Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and Premium Gold Players Pack
Premium Gold Jumbo Pack, Mega Pack and 45,000 Coins
Unique Players Pack