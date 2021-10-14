FUT Draft FIFA 22: All Rewards Online And Offline

FIFA 22: We tell you all the rewards of FUT Draft in its online and offline aspects of FIFA 22. Choose the bonuses that you will receive according to your victories. FIFA 22 offers one more year its assortment of main game modes, such as the popular Ultimate Team. FUT goes beyond Division Rivals: there are other aspects just as important and where to get rewards. Among them is Draft, which allows players to play with some teams generated by their choices.

In it you can play up to four games. Chaining down victories will take you through the levels, while losing will keep you on the number of successes you have achieved. To enter you need to spend one of the two currencies: 15000 coins or 300 FIFA Points. The sum is the same both in the offline option and against other players. However, the rewards are higher in the second. We tell you all of them.

FUT DRAFT Single Player

You will have to choose an option from the following according to the victories you achieve.

0 wins

Gold envelope

Draft Token Pack

1 wins

Two gold envelopes and one silver envelope

2 wins

Premium jumbo gold envelope

Three gold envelopes

Two gold envelopes and one jumbo premium silver envelope

3 wins

Two gold envelopes and one silver envelope

Two gold envelopes and one premium gold envelope

Premium Gold Pack and a Draft Token Pack

Three Premium Gold Packs

Premium gold envelope and one jumbo premium gold envelope

Premium jumbo gold pack and jumbo gold players pack

4 wins

Gold Envelope and Premium Gold Envelope

Premium Gold Pack and Gold Players Pack

Premium Gold Pack and Draft Token Pack

Premium Gold Envelope and Premium Jumbo Gold Envelope

Unique gold envelope

Gold Players Pack and Premium Jumbo Gold Pack

Two jumo premium gold packs

Premium Jumbo Gold Pack and Draft Token Pack

Two Premium Gold Envelopes and Premium Jumbo Gold Envelope

Premium Jumbo Gold Pack (26) and Draft Token Pack

Premium Gold Pack and Premium Gold Players Pack

Mega envelope

Premium Gold Pack and Two Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (26)

Gold Players Pack and Premium Gold Players Pack

Gold Players Pack and Premium Jumbo Gold Pack (26)

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and Premium Gold Players Pack

Premium Gold Jumbo Pack, Mega Pack and 45,000 Coins

Unique Players Pack