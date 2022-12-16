Fuslie Reports That She Is Still Receiving Payment From Twitch, Despite Having Switched to YouTube

Fuslie said that she still earns on Twitch, despite the fact that she switched to YouTube Gaming back in September, and she doesn’t know why.

On September 6, 2022, the creator of the 100 Thieves star Fuslie announced that she had signed an exclusive contract with the game on YouTube after almost a decade on Twitch.

She was one of the last well-known creators who switched to another platform in 2022, joining companies such as TimTheTatman, LilyPichu, Sykkuno and others.

On December 15, Fuslie announced that she is still receiving payments from Twitch, despite the fact that she does not have the opportunity to earn money on the platform.

Fuslie admitted that she still earns on Twitch

Fuslie said that she received a payout from Twitch while playing with Valkyrae live.

“I’m still getting a Twitch payout, let’s go,” Fusli said. “I don’t know, I got an email. “Twitch payout successfully processed.”

Valkyra, Kkatamina and the others she was playing with were confused by the fact that Fusli also received a payout.

(The theme starts at 2:37:50 in the video)

It is not known exactly where the money paid to Fuslie comes from, as there may be several different options.

On September 28, Ninja found out that Twitch is still renewing its subscriptions on the platform, despite the fact that it is no longer an affiliate or partner on the platform, which means that it has not had the opportunity to earn money.

The company quickly fixed the problem by returning money for random subscriptions. While it’s possible that this is what’s going on with Fuslie and members of her community, we won’t know until she mentions it herself.

To find out more news about Twitch and other viral stories, visit our center.