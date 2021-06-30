Fuser: Play for Free For A Limited Time on Nintendo Switch

Fuser: The game designed by Harmonix, the creators of Guitar Hero, Rock Band and Dance Central, can be enjoyed for a few days. Nintendo Switch players will enjoy the trial version of Fuser, a music title that they can download and play in full, but only for a limited time. Those who want to get closer to this Harmonix production, responsible for hits like Guitar Hero, Rock Band or Dance Central, will have the opportunity to do so from now until July 5 (or July 6, depending on the territory).

Those who are convinced and wish to purchase the complete product after trying the game will be able to enjoy a 25% discount on Nintendo eShop. Thus, it is available for a price of 29.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). The same discount applies on other platforms such as Steam. In all cases, the offer will be operational until July 9.

If you have doubts about the time at which the trial version will stop working, we offer you a breakdown of the schedule by country.

Until what time can you play?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 08:59 a.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 07:59

Argentina: at 1:59 p.m.

Bolivia: at 2:59 p.m.

Brazil: at 1:59 p.m.

Chile: at 2:59 p.m.

Colombia: at 3:59 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 4:59 p.m.

Cuba: at 12:59 p.m.

Ecuador: at 3:59 p.m.

El Salvador: at 4:59 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 2:59 p.m.

United States (PT): 5:59 p.m.

Guatemala: at 4:59 p.m.

Honduras: at 4:59 p.m.

Mexico: at 3:59 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 4:59 p.m.

Panama: at 3:59 p.m.

Paraguay: at 2:59 p.m.

Peru: at 3:59 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 2:59 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 2:59 p.m.

Uruguay: at 1:59 p.m.

Venezuela: at 2:59 p.m.

Fuser is also available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.