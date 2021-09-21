Furfrou In Pokémon GO: All Cuts And How To Change Its Shape

Pokémon GO: On the occasion of the Fashion Week 2021 event, the Poodle Pokémon makes its debut in Pokémon GO. We explain how to change your haircut. Furfrou is now available in Pokémon GO. The Poodle Pokémon, originally from the Kalos region, is one of the fashion emblems in the universe of the saga and is the main protagonist of the Fashion Week event of this year 2021. On the occasion of the start of the event, which will have his own special investigation with missions and rewards, we tell you all the available haircuts and how to change his shape once we have him captured. The elegant Furfrou enters the scene.

Fashion Week in Pokémon GO: date, time and duration

The Fashion Week 2021 event begins this Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available until Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. local time. During this time, Furfrou will appear regularly in the wild, also as a reward in the temporary research tasks of this event.

Depending on the region, these are the ways in which we will find Furfrou in Pokémon GO after changing the shape, the mechanics of which we will explain below. If you remember, in the Kalos region, in the Pokémon X / Y editions, added to Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire and Sun / Moon, it added a total of 10 different appearances.

All forms of Furfrou in Pokémon GO and where to find them

Wild Form – Available in the wild worldwide

Lady cut: available worldwide with the change of shape

Gentleman cut: available worldwide with the change of shape

Miss Cut: Available as a shapeshifter in America

Rhombus cut: available as a shape change in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Star Cut – Available as a shapeshifter in Asia-Pacific

Aristocratic Court – Available as a shapeshifter in France

Kabuki Cut – Available as a shapeshifter in Japan

Pharaonic Court – Available as a shapeshifter in Egypt

Heart Cut: Pending to know how it will be

How to shapeshift Furfrou? Haircut change mechanics

Furfrou’s debut also serves to initiate a new mechanic in the game; specifically, the shape-shifting of certain Pokémon. In this case, Furfrou, the Poodle Pokémon.

Step 1: Furfrou begins with his Wild Court, the one that we have found.

Step 2: we go to the Pokémon storage and select Furfrou; then we touch on Change shape to bring up a menu with all the available cuts.

Step 3: we select the cut we want to choose.

Step 4: we change the haircut. It costs 25 Furfrou Candies and 10,000 Stardust.