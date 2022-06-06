Funny video “Thor: Love and Thunder” shows Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman fighting over who is the best god of thunder

As “Thor: Love and Thunder” steadily approaches, we get more and more views of the film. After everyone began to admire the torn hands of the Mighty Thor Natalie Portman, in a new commercial Chris Hemsworth and Portman cheerfully argue about who will be the real star of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”. God of Thunder, because the Internet can’t get enough of it.

While I’m excited to have more Thor that I’m looking forward to, and I’m excited about the hero that is the result of spending time with Guardians of the Galaxy, I’m probably even more impressed with Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor. It’s time for a woman to take Mjolnir and shake Thor.

In a new commercial (via Twitter) We see Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman talking about the upcoming movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, as well as talking to each other in a friendly and sweet way. Jokes do no less for my expectation of the upcoming 2022 movie than stills from the movie.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Natalie Portman look completely new in the upcoming film, and we can say that there will soon be a completely new dynamic between them. Thor isn’t used to anyone else completely boiling Mjolnir, and he certainly isn’t going to expect his former flame to return as a Goddess worthy of a weapon.

I absolutely live this dynamic, and Chris Hemsworth sees this shift in different ways. His real-life wife Elsa Pataky has recently entered the action game and is changing the dynamics of their family a bit, but he doesn’t seem to mind at all, as just last weekend he showed his support for her success on Netflix.

While Chris Hemsworth doesn’t seem to mind in real life that cool women kind of show him right now (we all still love you, Chris), he might be a little uncomfortable with that on screen as Thor. Despite the fact that he definitely retains his good nature and friendliness in the commercial and possibly in the movie, Thor seems to have gone a little crazy, and I’m not complaining a bit.

Since the A+ jokes between the two gods of Asgard were just a commercial, I can’t wait to see the real relationship between Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Natalie Portman’s Powerful Thor play out on screen. However, we won’t have to endure the wait for long as phase four continues with the upcoming Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” just a month away, on July 8th.