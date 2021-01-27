Funny version about spies released its first posters

Scheduled for release in February, Mission Possible is a comedy action film about spies. It features a Chinese agent from the Ministry of State Security (MSS) and a former South Korean Special Forces agent who currently owns a detective company.

Directed and written by Kim Hyung Joo, the film Mission Possible features a talented cast consisting of Kim Young Kwang, Lee Sun Bin, Yi Ling, Seo Hyun Chul, Choi Byung Mo, Oh Dae Hwan, and Kim Tae Hoon, among others.

Kim Young Kwang as Woo Su Han, is the owner of a private investigation agency. He will be mistaken for a national intelligence service agent by YooDa Hee played by Lee Sun Bin.

In Mission Possible, Lee Sun Bin as Yoo Da Hee is a high-ranking agent, in charge of investigating a big case about the smuggling of arms between China and Sue’s Korea, executed by a dangerous criminal network that will trap the two protagonists in situations life or death.

The first stills show the character Yoo Da Hee (Lee Sun Bin), as a skilled and experienced special agent ready for action, in contrast to Woo Soo Han (Kim Young Kwang) a bit clumsy and funny.

Meanwhile, other Mission Possible posters show the faces of the protagonists with serious and suspicious expressions, accompanied by the legend: Mission possible? Are you kidding.